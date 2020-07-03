July 3, 2020

Industrial 'borrow pits' benefit beavers and wolverines, study shows

by Katie Willis, University of Alberta

Industrial ‘borrow pits’ benefit beavers and wolverines, study shows
Beavers in northern Alberta are making their homes in industrial pits dug to supply materials for road construction, according to new research. Credit: A. Colton

Beavers and wolverines in northern Alberta are using industry-created borrow pits as homes and feeding grounds, according to a new study by University of Alberta ecologists.

The research examined the relationship between and borrow pits, where soil, gravel or sand has been dug up for road construction. The results show that when revegetated, the sites provide homes for beavers, which in turn support the survival of wolverines.

"The borrow pits enhance habitats for a number of species of wildlife in the bogs of northern Alberta," said Mark Boyce, co-author of the study and Alberta Conservation Association Chair in Fisheries and Wildlife.

"The and adjacent forage create excellent habitats for beavers. And wolverines thrive when beavers do. Not only do they prey on beavers, but wolverines also have been shown to use beaver lodges as dens where they have their cubs."

Displacement of wildlife by industrial development is a complex issue, Boyce explained.

"In this case, industrial development created the borrow pits that are now used by beavers that actually enhances habitats for our wilderness icon, the ."

The research was led by Ph.D. student Matthew Scrafford, who formed a partnership with the Dene Tha' First Nation that proved instrumental for the study.

"The most important partner on this research was the Dene Tha' First Nation," Boyce noted. "Several young people in the area were enthusiastic about the project. They were instrumental in building traps and supporting our research."

This research was funded by the Alberta Conservation Association, the Alberta Trappers Association, and Husky Energy.

The study, "Beaver (Castor canadensis) Use of Borrow Pits in an Industrial Landscape in Northwestern Alberta," was published in the Journal of Environmental Management.

Explore further

Beavers are diverse forest landscapers
More information: Matthew A. Scrafford et al. Beaver (Castor canadensis) use of borrow pits in an industrial landscape in northwestern Alberta, Journal of Environmental Management (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvman.2020.110800
Journal information: Journal of Environmental Management

Provided by University of Alberta
Citation: Industrial 'borrow pits' benefit beavers and wolverines, study shows (2020, July 3) retrieved 3 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-industrial-pits-benefit-beavers-wolverines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Current widespread mutation more infectious that original

13 hours ago

New swine flu with pandemic potential

15 hours ago

Why isn't copper used for surfaces in hospitals?

Jul 02, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Jul 01, 2020

CV19 infection rates are increasing, but death rates are decreasing?

Jul 01, 2020

miRNA profile analysis

Jun 30, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments