The Journal of Environmental Management is a journal for the publication of peer reviewed, original research for all aspects of management and the managed use of the environment, both natural and man-made. As governments and the general public become more keenly aware of the critical issues arising from man's use of his environment, this journal provides a forum for the discussion of environmental problems around the world and for the presentation of management results. It is aimed not only at the environmental manager, but at anyone concerned with the sustainable use of environmental resources.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-environmental-management/ Impact factor 2.596 (2011)

