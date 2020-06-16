June 16, 2020

Dancing stars and black holes in a cosmic cloud of gas: New research of the 'common envelope phase'

by ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery

Dancing stars and black holes in a cosmic cloud of gas: New research of the ‘common envelope phase’
Neutron star nebula. Credit: NASA/CXC/SAO: X-ray; NASA/JPL-Caltech: Infrared

Most massive stars are born in binaries (and sometimes triples, quadruples, and so on). As stars age, they grow larger in size by a hundred-fold or even thousand-fold expansion. When stars in binaries expand, parts of them approach the other star in the binary, whose gravity can then pull off the outer portions of the expanding star. The result is mass transfer from one star to the other.

Usually, mass is transferred gradually. But sometimes, the more mass that is transferred, the more mass gets pulled off in a runaway process. The outer layers of one star completely surround the other in a phase known as the common envelope. During this phase, the dense cores of the two orbit each other inside the cloud, or envelope, of gas. The gas drags on the stellar cores, causing them to spiral in; this heats up the common envelope, which may get expelled. The cores may end up more than 100 times closer than they started.

This common envelope phase is thought to play a crucial role in forming ultra-compact object binaries, including sources of gravitational waves; however, the process is poorly understood.

In a paper recently accepted to the Astrophysical Journal, Soumi De and collaborators from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) explored the common envelope phase through detailed computer simulations. They used wind-tunnel models in which a stellar core, a neutron star or a black hole is buffeted by the wind of gas, representing its orbit through the envelope. While this is a simplification of the full three-dimensional physics of the common envelope, the hope is that this approach makes it possible to understand the key features of the problem.

Dancing stars and black holes in a cosmic cloud of gas: New research of the ‘common envelope phase’
Diagram of how a common envelope is formed between two stars. Credit: Wiki Commons

You can watch an animation of one of the models here.

Co-author and OzGrav CI Ilya Mandel says, "The results revealed the drag forces and the rate of accretion onto the black hole. Together, these allow us to predict how much the black hole will grow during the phase. While a naive estimate suggests that should gain a lot of mass during this phase, we find that's not the case, and the black holes do not become much heavier. And this has important consequences for understanding the merger rates and distributions of gravitational-wave sources."

Explore further

Black hole model reveals star collapse without bright explosion
More information: Common Envelope Wind Tunnel: The Effects of Binary Mass Ratio and Implications for the Accretion-Driven Growth of LIGO Binary Black Holes, arXiv:1910.13333 [astro-ph.SR] , arxiv.org/abs/1910.13333
Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery
Citation: Dancing stars and black holes in a cosmic cloud of gas: New research of the 'common envelope phase' (2020, June 16) retrieved 17 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-stars-black-holes-cosmic-cloud.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

7 hours ago

Observing colour through telescopes

15 hours ago

3 Possible Models For Why Uranus Spins on Its Side - Comments

Jun 15, 2020

Do more impact craters always signify old age of a surface?

Jun 14, 2020

Formula: velocity of circular orbit wrt Schwartzschild metric

Jun 09, 2020

Distortion of Space Time

Jun 08, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments