May 11, 2020

Scientists reveal new insights of exploding massive stars and future gravitational wave detectors

by ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery

Scientists reveal new insights of exploding massive stars and future gravitational-wave detectors
Artist’s impression of a supernova. Credit: Pixabay

In a study recently published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, Dr. Jade Powell and Dr. Bernhard Mueller from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) simulated three core-collapse supernovae using supercomputers from across Australia, including the OzSTAR supercomputer at Swinburne University of Technology. The simulation models—which are 39 times, 20 times and 18 times more massive than our sun— revealed new insights into exploding massive stars and the next generation of gravitational-wave detectors.

Core-collapse supernovae are the explosive deaths of at the end of their lifetime. They are some of the most luminous objects in the universe and are the birthplace of black holes and . The detected from these supernovae help scientists better understand the astrophysics of black holes and neutron stars.

Future advanced gravitational-wave detectors, engineered to be more sensitive, could possibly detect a supernova—a core-collapse supernova could be the first object to be observed simultaneously in electromagnetic light, neutrinos and gravitational waves.

To detect a core-collapse supernova in gravitational waves, scientists need to predict what the gravitational wave signal will look like. They use supercomputers to simulate these cosmic explosions to understand their complicated physics. This allows them to predict what the detectors will see when a star explodes and its observable properties.

In the study, the simulations of three exploding massive follow the operation of the supernova engine over a long duration—this is important for accurate predictions of the neutron star masses and observable explosion energy.

Scientists reveal new insights of exploding massive stars and future gravitational-wave detectors
A 3D-volume render of a core-collapse supernova. Credit: Bernhard Mueller, Monash University

OzGrav postdoctoral researcher Jade Powell says, "Our models are 39 times, 20 times and 18 times more massive than our sun. The 39-solar mass model is important because it's rotating very rapidly, and most previous long duration core-collapse supernova simulations do not include the effects of rotation."

The two most massive models produce energetic explosions powered by the neutrinos, but the smallest model did not explode. Stars that do not explode emit lower amplitude gravitational waves, but the frequency of their gravitational waves lies in the most sensitive range of gravitational wave detectors.

"For the first , we showed that rotation changes the relationship between the gravitational-wave frequency and the properties of the newly-forming neutron star," explains Powell.

The rapidly rotating model showed large gravitational-wave amplitudes that would make the exploding star detectable almost 6.5 million away by the next generation of gravitational-wave detectors, like the Einstein Telescope.

Explore further

Future detectors to detect millions of black holes and the evolution of the universe
More information: Jade Powell et al. Three-dimensional core-collapse supernova simulations of massive and rotating progenitors, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa1048
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery
Citation: Scientists reveal new insights of exploding massive stars and future gravitational wave detectors (2020, May 11) retrieved 12 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-scientists-reveal-insights-massive-stars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
362 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the expansion of the universe affect orbiting bodies?

6 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

6 hours ago

Trying to grok the draconic year

May 09, 2020

Backyard astronomers, how do you decide what to look at?

May 08, 2020

Wasp-76b is a planet where it rains iron!

May 07, 2020

Could life on Earth survive the far future?

May 06, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments