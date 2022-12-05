The mission of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) is to capitalise on the historic first detections of gravitational waves to understand the extreme physics of black holes and warped spacetime, and to inspire the next generation of Australian scientists and engineers through this new window on the Universe. The Centre brings together the Australian pulsar and gravitational-wave communities in a focused national program. Through this centre Australian scientists and students have the opportunity to fully participate in gravitational wave astronomy on an international stage.

Address Level 9 AMDC Building Swinburne University of Technology PO Box 218 Hawthorn VIC 3122 AUSTRALIA Website https://www.ozgrav.org/

