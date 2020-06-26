June 26, 2020

To boldly go: NASA launches Lunar Loo challenge

NASA's astronaut class of 2020 might be among those returning to the Moon under the Artemis program
NASA's astronaut class of 2020 might be among those returning to the Moon under the Artemis program

Everyone poops.

Including astronauts, who have since the early space era found ways to do their business in near-—from the Apollo missions when was, in NASA's words, "a which was taped to the buttocks to capture feces," to the more advanced toilets of the International Space Station that use fan-driven suction systems.

Now the US space agency is calling on the world's inventors to develop a toilet that works not just in microgravity, but also on a future lunar lander spacecraft, as part of its plans to return to the Moon by 2024 under the Artemis mission.

The winning design will receive $20,000, with $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third. Children under the age of 18 are also encouraged to apply in a "junior" category where the prizes are public recognition and NASA-themed merchandise.

"This challenge hopes to attract radically new and different approaches to the problem of human waste capture and containment," NASA wrote in a challenge overview that was posted Thursday ( www.herox.com/LunarLoo ).

The toilet should work on the Moon's gravity, which is about a sixth of the Earth's—so urine and feces will fall, though there will be less of a plop.

It should occupy no more than 0.12 cubic meters (4.2 cubic feet) and operate with a noise level of less than 60 decibels—roughly equal to a bathroom ventilation fan on Earth.

Most important of all, it should be able to collect urine and feces simultaneously, accommodating a liter of the former and 500 grams (17.6 ounces) of the latter, including in diarrhea form.

The specifications add that it should be able to deal with up to 114 grams of menstrual blood per crew per day and "allow for easy cleaning and maintenance, with 5 minute turnaround time or less between uses."

The system must also be able to store the waste or toss it outside the vehicle.

During the Apollo missions, urine expelled into space "froze into a shower of glistening ice crystal," author Craig Nelson poetically noted in his book "Rocket Men." The astronauts also left bags of waste on the Moon's surface, which NASA has said it one day hopes to study for signs of life.

The deadline for the competition is August 17, and "bonus points will be awarded to designs that can capture vomit without requiring the crew member to put his/her head in the toilet."

Explore further

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

© 2020 AFP

Citation: To boldly go: NASA launches Lunar Loo challenge (2020, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-boldly-nasa-lunar-loo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Black Hole Observation

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

6 hours ago

Expansion of the Universe and the fourth dimension

Jun 24, 2020

Are the telescopes at Mauna Kea available for anyone to use?

Jun 24, 2020

Is a Black Hole Engine Viable?

Jun 24, 2020

By what process do different sized stars form?

Jun 22, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments