May 13, 2020

NMR confirms molecular switches retain function in 2-D-array

by Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS

NMR confirms molecular switches retain function in 2D-array
Regular 2D assembly of isotopically labelled molecular switches (Source: uochb.cz/en/news/171) Credit: Tomas Bellon / IOCB Prague

Researchers led by Jiří Kaleta of IOCB Prague have synthesized regular 2-D assemblies of isotopically labelled molecular switches and measured the properties of their isomerization, revealing that formation of such an assembly doesn't hamper the photochemical switching properties of the embedded molecules. The isotopic labels came into use when measuring switching properties using an analytic technique dependent on the labels. The team published the results in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Self-organization of individual molecular machines, such as motors, rotors, and switches, into regular and well-defined two- (2-D) or three-dimensional (3-D) arrays is a promising path towards a new generation of smart materials. Two-dimensional assemblies seem to be particularly interesting because of their possible application in fields such as optics (OLEDs) and nanoelectronics (memory devices, frequency filters, etc.).

In collaboration with researchers from the Faculty of Science, Charles University in Prague and the University of Colorado, the IOCB Prague team obtained these assemblies with a method previously tested on other molecular machines in accordance with their ongoing research in the 2-D arrays of such supramolecular systems. The researchers mounted the moieties (substituted azobenzenes) onto rod-like and distributed them on the porous nanocrystals of a tris(o-phenylenedioxy)cyctlotriphosphazene (TPP) matrix. The regularly distributed straight pores enforced the regular spread and parallel orientation of these structures.

  • NMR confirms molecular switches retain function in 2D-array
    Isotopically labelled molecular switch (Source: uochb.cz/en/news/171) Credit: Tomas Bellon / IOCB Prague
  • NMR confirms molecular switches retain function in 2D-array
    Isotopically labelled molecular switch (Source: uochb.cz/en/news/171) Credit: Tomas Bellon / IOCB Prague
  • NMR confirms molecular switches retain function in 2D-array
    Regular 2D assembly of isotopically labelled molecular switches. (Source: uochb.cz/en/news/171) Credit: Tomas Bellon / IOCB Prague

The researchers labelled the switches 15N, which allowed them to use solid-state 15N NMR spectroscopy to detect the cis/trans isomerization. A suite of other analytical techniques confirmed the regular structure of the assemblies. Comparison of thermal steps in solution and supramolecular surface inclusions revealed that switching of individual molecules is not compromised by the close proximity of neighbors.

Binding the molecular switches to the surface of a solid material produces several key advantages. Unlike in bulk crystals, the segments of the molecules have enough space to change their configuration. And unlike in a solution, the molecules are part of a solid periodical system, giving more control of their position, which may lead to the potential use of such materials in applications where their specific position plays a role, e.g. memory devices.

Explore further

Researchers created a tiny circuit through a single water molecule
More information: Santos Hurtado et al. Regular Two-Dimensional Arrays of Surface-Mounted Molecular Switches: Switching Monitored by UV–vis and NMR Spectroscopy. Journal of the American Chemical Society 2020. DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c01753
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS
Citation: NMR confirms molecular switches retain function in 2-D-array (2020, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-nmr-molecular-retain-function-d-array.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The SO(3) group in Group Theory

1 hour ago

Questions about neutron interactions

16 hours ago

Dumb question : shape and quark number

May 12, 2020

W /W- bosons ratio in proton-proton collision

May 11, 2020

Special Case of Compton Scattering

May 08, 2020

Looking for Experimental Data on Isotopes (Nuclear Physics and Engineering)

May 08, 2020

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments