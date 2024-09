Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS, or IOCB Prague is part of the Czech Academy of Sciences conducting basic research in a broad spectrum of the natural, technical and social sciences and the humanities. IOCB Prague itself carries out fundamental research in organic chemistry, biochemistry and related disciplines, focusing in particular on medical and environmental applications.

Address Flemingovo náměstí 542/2 166 10 Praha 6 Czech Republic Website https://www.uochb.cz/

