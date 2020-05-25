May 25, 2020

Image: Hubble sees stellar glitter in a cosmic void

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble sees stellar glitter in a cosmic void
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, E. Shaya, L. Rizzi, B. Tully, et al.

Unlike a spiral or elliptical galaxy, the galaxy KK 246 looks like glitter spilled across a black velvet sheet. KK 246, also known as ESO 461-036, is a dwarf irregular galaxy residing within the Local Void, a vast region of empty space. This lonely galaxy is the only one known for certain to reside in this enormous volume, along with 15 others that have been tentatively identified.

Although the appears to be full of galaxies, they are actually beyond this void, and instead form part of other galaxy groups or clusters. Cosmic voids, such as this one, are the spaces within the web-like structure of the universe wherein very few or no galaxies exist.

Adjacent to the Local Group, this region of empty space is at least 150 million light-years across. For perspective, our own Milky Way galaxy is estimated to be 150,000 light-years across, making this void immense in its nothingness.

Explore further

Image: Hubble views galaxy host to two supernovae
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble sees stellar glitter in a cosmic void (2020, May 25) retrieved 25 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-image-hubble-stellar-glitter-cosmic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A cold, massive, rotating disk galaxy 1.5 billion years after the BB

May 21, 2020

Adding more meteorites to my collection

May 21, 2020

An objective Bayesian analysis of life’s early start & late arrival

May 21, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

May 21, 2020

Power output of red dwarfs turning yellow and blue?

May 20, 2020

What is column density in astronomy?

May 18, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments