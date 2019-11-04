November 4, 2019

Image: Hubble views a not-so-lonely galaxy

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble views a not-so-lonely galaxy
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Bellini et al

Galaxies may seem lonely, floating alone in the vast, inky blackness of the sparsely populated cosmos—but looks can be deceiving. This image of NGC 1706, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is a good example of this. NGC 1706 is a spiral galaxy, about 230 million light-years away, in the constellation of Dorado (the Swordfish).

NGC 1706 is known to belong to something known as a , which is just as the name suggests—a group of up to 50 galaxies which are gravitationally bound and hence relatively close to each other. Around half of the galaxies we know of in the universe belong to some kind of group, making them incredibly common cosmic structures. Our home galaxy, the Milky Way, belongs to the Local Group, which also contains the Andromeda galaxy, the Large and Small Magellanic clouds, and the Triangulum galaxy.

Groups are the smallest of galactic gatherings; others are clusters, which can comprise hundreds of thousands of galaxies bound loosely together by gravity, and subsequent superclusters, which bring together numerous clusters into a single entity.

Explore further

Image: Hubble captures the IC 4653 galaxy
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble views a not-so-lonely galaxy (2019, November 4) retrieved 5 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-image-hubble-views-not-so-lonely-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
57 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Universe expansion rate in m/s^2 ?

4 hours ago

New source of space radiation

Nov 03, 2019

Milky Way is "in the top percentile of all the galaxies that exist"

Nov 03, 2019

Where does gravity switch from stronger to weaker, if it does?

Nov 02, 2019

Galileo's Nightmare

Nov 01, 2019

Basic Virial Theorem Help

Nov 01, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments