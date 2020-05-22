May 22, 2020

First fossil nursery of the great white shark discovered

by Alexandra Frey, University of Vienna

First fossil nursery of the great white shark discovered
Set of teeth of today's white shark and a reconstructed set of teeth of a fossil great white shark. Credit: Jaime Villafaña/Jürgen Kriwet

An international research team led by Jaime A. Villafaña from the Institute of paleontology at the University of Vienna discovered the first fossil nursery area of the great white shark, Carcharodon carcharias in Chile. This discovery provides a better understanding of the evolutionary success of the largest top predator in today's oceans in the past and could contribute to the protection of these endangered animals. The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The is one of the most charismatic, but also one of the most infamous sharks. Despite its importance as top predator in , it is considered threatened with extinction; its very slow growth and late reproduction with only few offspring are—in addition to anthropogenic reasons—responsible for this.

Young white sharks are born in designated breeding areas, where they are protected from other predators until they are large enough not to fear competitors any more. Such nurseries are essential for maintaining stable and sustainable breeding population sizes, have a direct influence on the spatial distribution of populations and ensure the survival and evolutionary success of species. Researchers have therefore intensified the search for such nurseries in recent years in order to mitigate current population declines of sharks by suitable protection measures. "Our knowledge about current breeding grounds of the great white shark is still very limited, however, and paleo-nurseries are completely unknown," explains Jaime Villafaña from the University of Vienna.

He and his colleagues analyzed statistically 5 to 2 million year old fossil teeth of this fascinating shark, which were found at several sites along the Pacific coast of Chile and Peru, to reconstruct body size distribution patterns of great white shark in the past. The results show that body sizes varied considerably along the South American paleo-Pacific coast. One of these localities in northern Chile, Coquimbo, revealed the highest percentage of young sharks, the lowest percentage of "teenagers." Sexually mature animals were completely absent.

This first undoubted paleo-nursery of the Great White Shark is of enormous importance. It comes from a time when the climate was much warmer than today, so that this time can be considered analogous to the expected global warming trends in the future. "If we understand the past, it will enable us to take appropriate protective measures today to ensure the survival of this top predator, which is of utmost importance for ecosystems," explains paleobiologist Jürgen Kriwet: "Our results indicate that rising will change the distribution of fish in temperate zones and shift these important breeding grounds in the future."

This would have a direct impact on population dynamics of the great white shark and would also affect its evolutionary success in the future. "Studies of past and present nursery grounds and their response to temperature and paleo-oceanographic changes are essential to protect such ecological key species," concluded Jürgen Kriwet.

Explore further

Giant 'teenager' shark from the dinosaur era identified from vertebrae remains
More information: Jaime A. Villafaña et al. First evidence of a palaeo-nursery area of the great white shark, Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-65101-1
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Vienna
Citation: First fossil nursery of the great white shark discovered (2020, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-fossil-nursery-great-white-shark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

1 hour ago

Why do bacteria insert their genes into a host?

3 hours ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

13 hours ago

Disinfecting effect of copper on SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses

May 21, 2020

Is Sars-Cov2 cytolytic or cytopathic?

May 21, 2020

Is COVID-19 aerosolized?

May 20, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments