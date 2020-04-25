April 25, 2020

Russian cargo ship docks with space station

Russian cargo ship docks with space station
In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Russian Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan Saturday, April 25, 2020. The Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

An unmanned Russian cargo capsule docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew.

The Progress spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT Saturday, about 3 1/2 hours after blasting off from Russia's Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.

The ship carried fuel, water, food, medicine and other supplies.

There are three astronauts aboard the space station: Russia's Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and Chris Cassidy of the United States.

Russian cargo ship docks with space station
In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Russian Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft blasts off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan Saturday, April 25, 2020. The Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

Explore further

Russian supply ship docks with International Space Station

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Russian cargo ship docks with space station (2020, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-russian-cargo-ship-docks-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Authentication of a large quantity of meteorites during COVID-19 quarantine

1 hour ago

Why the center of black holes should be different from neutron stars?

Apr 24, 2020

IAU rotational models

Apr 23, 2020

Adding more meteorites to my collection

Apr 23, 2020

Bullet cluster

Apr 23, 2020

Is this evidence that Venus originally had a nitrogen atmosphere?

Apr 22, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments