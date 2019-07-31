July 31, 2019

Russian spaceship brings 3 tons of supplies to space station

Russian spaceship brings 3 tons of supplies to space station
In this frame grab taken from video on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Russian Progress 73 cargo ship blasted off from the launch pad at Russia's space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress is carrying about three tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

An unmanned Russian spaceship carrying tons of supplies to the International Space Station has docked with the orbiting laboratory.

The Progress 73 blasted off atop a Soyuz rocket at 1210 GMT Wednesday from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and docked with the ISS about 3 ½ hours later after two orbits.

The Progress is carrying about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the , which currently has six astronauts aboard.

Those on the space station now include Nick Hague, Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan of the United States, Russians Alexander Skvortsov and Alexey Ovchinin and Luca Parmitano of Italy.

Explore further

Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Russian spaceship brings 3 tons of supplies to space station (2019, July 31) retrieved 31 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-russian-spaceship-tons-space-station.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dancing star

Jul 29, 2019

Black Hole Question

Jul 29, 2019

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jul 27, 2019

Why do nebulas, stars and other objects such as galaxies and black holes develop a rotation?

Jul 26, 2019

Variations in Sun-Earth distance with a 2000-year cycle?

Jul 26, 2019

Two White Dwarfs in a seven minute mutual orbit

Jul 26, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration