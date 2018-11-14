Poor weather delays US space cargo launch to Friday

November 15, 2018
The International Space Station has been awaiting resupply since a Soyuz rocket carrying three people failed last month
The International Space Station has been awaiting resupply since a Soyuz rocket carrying three people failed last month

Cloudy weather and rain pushed back until Friday the planned launch of a US cargo ship loaded with supplies for astronauts living at the International Space Station, NASA said Thursday.

The 4:23 am (0923 GMT) launch of the Cygnus supply capsule aboard a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will mark the first such trip since a Soyuz rocket carrying three people failed last month.

It will be swiftly followed by a Russian Progress supply ship, scheduled to launch November 17 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Arrival of the unmanned Cygnus, carrying several tons of supplies and science experiments, is planned for early Sunday at around 4:30 am (0930 GMT), followed 19 hours later by the Russian Progress ship, NASA said.

Three astronauts—one German, one Russian and one American—are currently living at the space station, which has been continually inhabited since 2000.

A Soyuz rocket carrying three people failed on October 11 just minutes after blast-off—the first such incident in the history of post-Soviet space travel.

The astronauts on board were not hurt. Russia has since blamed the problem on a sensor that was damaged during assembly at the Baikonur cosmodrome.

The next Soyuz launch, with three more on board—one Russian, one Canadian and one American—is planned for December 3.

Explore further: Russian rocket puts satellite into orbit, 1st since failure

Related Stories

Russia launches space freighter to ISS

June 14, 2017

Russia on Wednesday launched an unmanned Progress cargo ship carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Recommended for you

Astronomers find possible elusive star behind supernova

November 15, 2018

Astronomers may have finally uncovered the long-sought progenitor to a specific type of exploding star by sifting through NASA Hubble Space Telescope archival data and conducting follow-up observations using W. M. Keck Observatory ...

Gravitational waves from a merged hyper-massive neutron star

November 14, 2018

For the first time astronomers have detected gravitational waves from a merged, hyper-massive neutron star. The scientists, Maurice van Putten of Sejong University in South Korea, and Massimo della Valle of the Osservatorio ...

The dance of the small galaxies that surround the Milky Way

November 14, 2018

An international team led by researchers from the IAC used data from the ESA satellite Gaia to measure the motion of 39 dwarf galaxies. This data gives information on the dynamics of these galaxies, their histories and their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.