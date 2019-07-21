July 21, 2019

Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)

Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures to his relatives from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/, Pool)

A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has docked with the International Space Station after a fast-track trip to the orbiting laboratory.

The Soyuz capsule docked at 22:48 GMT Saturday, just six hours and 20 minutes after blasting off from Russia's launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The launch took place on the 50th anniversary of the day U.S. astronauts landed on the moon.

The capsule is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station and Italian Luca Parmitano.

They will join Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.

The crew patch for the expedition echoes the one from Apollo 11's 1969 lunar mission.

  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures to his relatives from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/, Pool)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    From left: U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), walk prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Yuri Kochetkov, Pool)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures, prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), wave to their relatives boarding to a bus prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Yuri Kochetkov, Pool)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures to his relatives from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/, Pool)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    From left: U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), report to head or Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirill Kudryavtsev, Pool)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, left, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov speak prior to the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, speaks with his relatives through the safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    Russian Space Agency experts help U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), to stand up after inspecting his space suit prior the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan, crew member of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, waves as he boards prior to the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)
  • Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
    Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-13 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Explore further

Astronauts who survived Soyuz scare ready for new launch despite glitches

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update) (2019, July 21) retrieved 21 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-american-italian-russian-blast-iss.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Apollo 11 on CSpan3

7 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

7 hours ago

What would happen if the core of the sun were removed?

Jul 19, 2019

Earth’s Magnetic field formula or downloadable vector field

Jul 19, 2019

Ohm and Hall diffusion

Jul 18, 2019

Probability distribution: exponential of a quartic

Jul 18, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration