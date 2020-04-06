April 6, 2020

Image: Hubble captures a cannibal galaxy

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble captures a cannibal galaxy
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Leonard

This remarkable spiral galaxy, known as NGC 4651, may look serene and peaceful as it swirls in the vast, silent emptiness of space, but don't be fooled—it keeps a violent secret. It is believed that this galaxy consumed another smaller galaxy to become the large and beautiful spiral that we observe today.

Although only a telescope like the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which captured this image, could give us a picture this clear, NGC 4651 can also be observed with an —so if you have a at home and a star-gazing eye, look out for this glittering carnivorous spiral.

Explore further

Image: Hubble investigates hungry galaxy
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble captures a cannibal galaxy (2020, April 6) retrieved 6 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-image-hubble-captures-cannibal-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova mechanisms 2020

Mar 02, 2020

Tau neutrino flux in IceCube data

Mar 01, 2020

Tidal forces acting on planet NGTS-10b

Mar 01, 2020

Does the expansion of the Universe heat stars and bodies?

Feb 29, 2020

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe

Feb 27, 2020

Ptolemaic Model of the Solar System

Feb 26, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments