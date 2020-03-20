March 20, 2020

Image: Hubble gazes at fluffy-looking galaxy

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Hubble gazes at fluffy-looking galaxy
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, P. Erwin et al.

This image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the galaxy NGC 4237. Located about 60 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Coma Berenices (Berenice's Hair), NGC 4237 is classified as a flocculent spiral galaxy. This means that its spiral arms are not clearly distinguishable from each other, as in "grand design" spiral galaxies, but are instead patchy and discontinuous. This gives the galaxy a fluffy appearance, somewhat resembling fluffy cotton.

Astronomers studying NGC 4237 were actually more interested in its —its bright central region. By learning more about these bulges, we can explore how spiral galaxies have evolved, and study the growth of the supermassive black holes that lurk at the centers of most spirals. There are indications that the mass of the black hole at the center of a galaxy is related to the mass of its bulge.

However, this connection is still uncertain, and why these two components should be so strongly correlated is still a mystery—one that hope to solve by studying galaxies in the nearby universe, such as NGC 4237.

Explore further

Image: Hubble embraces spiral with open arms
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble gazes at fluffy-looking galaxy (2020, March 20) retrieved 20 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-image-hubble-fluffy-looking-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova mechanisms 2020

Mar 02, 2020

Tau neutrino flux in IceCube data

Mar 01, 2020

Tidal forces acting on planet NGTS-10b

Mar 01, 2020

Does the expansion of the Universe heat stars and bodies?

Feb 29, 2020

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe

Feb 27, 2020

Ptolemaic Model of the Solar System

Feb 26, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments