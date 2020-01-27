January 27, 2020

Image: Hubble sees dusty galaxy with supermassive center

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble sees dusty galaxy with supermassive center
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Seth 

This peculiar galaxy, beautifully streaked with tendrils of reddish dust, is captured here in wonderful detail by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

The galaxy is known as NGC 1022, and is officially classified as a barred . You can just about make out the bar of stars in the center of the galaxy in this image, with swirling arms emerging from its ends. This bar is much less prominent than in some of the galaxy's barred cousins and gives the galaxy a rather squat appearance; but the lanes of dust that swirl throughout its disk ensure it is no less beautiful.

Hubble observed this image as part of a study into one of the universe's most notorious residents: . These are fundamental components of galaxies and are thought to lurk at the hearts of many—if not all—spirals. In fact, they may have quite a large influence over their cosmic homes. Studies suggest that the mass of the black hole sitting at a galaxy's center is linked with the larger-scale properties of the galaxy itself. However, in order to learn more, we need of a wider and more diverse range of galaxies—something Hubble's study aims to provide.

Explore further

Image: Hubble's close-up of spiral's disk, bulge
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Hubble sees dusty galaxy with supermassive center (2020, January 27) retrieved 27 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-image-hubble-dusty-galaxy-supermassive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Learning to use a Solar Scope with an H alpha filter

22 hours ago

The curse of Elon Musk

Jan 25, 2020

Questions about the expansion of space on galactic scales

Jan 25, 2020

The solar system and the Coriolis effect

Jan 25, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 22, 2020

How to calculate the wavelength of light coming from 1 light year away

Jan 21, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments