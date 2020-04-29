April 29, 2020

Forest Service debuts state-by-state statistics on carbon

by USDA Forest Service

Forest Service debuts state-by-state statistics on carbon
Credit: USDA Forest Service

For the first time, a new publication by the USDA Forest Service delivers an overview of the status and trends of greenhouse gas emissions and removals from forest land, woodlands, hardwood products, and urban trees nationally for 49 U.S. states.

"This year, we are delivering a report that is 49 times more useful than it was a year ago," said Grant Domke, a research forester with Forest Inventory and Analysis in the Forest Service's Northern Research Station. "From forest managers to , data on the role of forests in the is critical to decisions that will shape the future of the Nation's forests."

Titled "Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Removals from Forest Land, Woodlands, and Urban Trees in the United States, 1990-2018," the resource update is available online through the Forest Service's Northern Research Station at: https://doi.org/10.2737/FS-RU-227.

The estimates of greenhouse gas emissions and removals were developed by Forest Service scientists as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) National Greenhouse Gas Report, which was released on April 13.

Estimates include the movement of carbon from the atmosphere into living trees, dead wood and soil as well as emissions from forest fires. The only state not included in the report is Hawaii, where data were not available.

The report revealed that collectively, forested land, harvested wood products, and urban trees accounted for more than 95% of what is called the land carbon sink, how carbon is stored in natural systems, in the US. The carbon removed from the atmosphere and stored in forests, harvested wood, and is equal to more than 11% of in the United States every year between 1990 and 2018.

"The Forest Inventory and Analysis Program has served states for 90 years by producing reliable statistics on forest trends," said Tony Ferguson, Director of two Forest Service research organizations, the Northern Research Station and the Forest Products Laboratory. "This year marks another evolution in our service to states as we expand the availability of data on forests and carbon storage."

Explore further

Forest Service scientists improve US forest carbon accounting
More information: Grant M. Domke et al, Greenhouse gas emissions and removals from forest land, woodlands, and urban trees in the United States, 1990-2018, (2020). DOI: 10.2737/FS-RU-227
Provided by USDA Forest Service
Citation: Forest Service debuts state-by-state statistics on carbon (2020, April 29) retrieved 29 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-forest-debuts-state-by-state-statistics-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Geological Map of Mars

Apr 27, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Apr 26, 2020

Oldest material found on Earth?

Apr 24, 2020

Are there any elements found in space but not at all on Earth?

Apr 24, 2020

Question about variations of the Sun's path over long periods of time

Apr 20, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 20, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments