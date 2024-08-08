The U.S. Forest Service was formed in 1905 and is currently an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Forest Service manages 155 National Parks and wetlands in the United States. The U.S. Forest Service has overlapping control with other agencies involving habitat protection, water and maintenance of National Monuments. The primary role is to preserve and protect national forests and the ecosystem necessary to support it. The Forest Service publishes informative guides, trains and employs forest rangers and maintains public lands.

Address National Headquarters USDA Forest Service 1400 Independence Ave., SW Washington, D.C. 20250-0003 Website http://www.fs.fed.us Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Forest_Service

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

