April 16, 2020

Bornean treeshrews can take the heat

by University of Chicago

Bornean treeshrews can take the heat
The team's findings were published in the paper "Small tropical mammals can take the heat- high upper limits of the thermoneutrality in a Bornean treeshrew" in May in the journal Physiological and Biochemical Zoology. Credit: Anna Thonis

As human activity shapes Earth's climate, animals must increasingly adapt to new environmental conditions. The thermoneutral zone—the ambient temperature range in which mammals can maintain their body temperature without expending extra energy—is a key factor in estimating a species' ability to survive in a warming world.

Reptiles and other ectotherms that rely on the environment to regulate their body temperature are believed to be more vulnerable to global warming in the tropics than in temperate climates. However, less is known about small tropical mammals, especially those active during the day.

To better understand if small tropical mammals also have increased vulnerability as their environments heat up, Danielle Levesque, University of Maine assistant professor of mammology and mammal health, and collaborators from the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak studied Bornean treeshrews. They measured the oxygen consumption of the wild-caught lesser treeshrews (Tupaia minor) over a range of temperatures, calculating the animals' resting and thermoneutral zone.

The team found that, like other treeshrew species, the animals exhibited more flexibility in body temperature regulation than other . This contradicts current assumptions that the upper limit of the thermoneutral zone between has little variation. The findings highlight the importance of further research on the energetics of mammals in the equatorial tropics.

The team's findings were published in the paper "Small tropical mammals can take the heat- high upper limits of the thermoneutrality in a Bornean treeshrew" in May in the journal Physiological and Biochemical Zoology

Explore further

Birds are the 'canaries in the climate-change coal mine'
More information: Anna Thonis et al, Small Tropical Mammals Can Take the Heat: High Upper Limits of Thermoneutrality in a Bornean Treeshrew, Physiological and Biochemical Zoology (2020). DOI: 10.1086/708467
Journal information: Physiological and Biochemical Zoology

Provided by University of Chicago
Citation: Bornean treeshrews can take the heat (2020, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-bornean-treeshrews.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Innovations to help COVID-19 treatment efforts

Apr 13, 2020

What makes the current coronavirus different from the others?

Apr 13, 2020

Excellent Video explaining how COVID-19 Spreads, Infects, is diagnosed

Apr 13, 2020

Timing of The Human Heart

Apr 13, 2020

Manipulating the genes of a virus

Apr 12, 2020

On what basis are parts of the brain classified?

Apr 12, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments