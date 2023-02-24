Physiological and Biochemical Zoology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the University of Chicago Press on behalf of the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology. PBZ presents current research on the biochemistry, physiology, and genetics of animals. PBZ focuses on the environment, ecology, and evolution of the organism -- from cellular mechanisms to whole animal adaptations, from protozoa to mammals, from eggs to larvae to adult organisms. According to the Instructions for Authors, PBZ publishes papers "about animal physiology and biochemistry at all levels of organization, from the molecular to the organismic, focusing on adaptations to the environment. The journal s specific emphasis is on studies that investigate the ecological and/or evolutionary aspects of physiological and biochemical mechanisms.

Publisher University of Chicago Press Country US Website http://www.press.uchicago.edu/ucp/journals/journal/pbz.html

