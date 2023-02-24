Physiological and Biochemical Zoology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the University of Chicago Press on behalf of the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology. PBZ presents current research on the biochemistry, physiology, and genetics of animals. PBZ focuses on the environment, ecology, and evolution of the organism -- from cellular mechanisms to whole animal adaptations, from protozoa to mammals, from eggs to larvae to adult organisms. According to the Instructions for Authors, PBZ publishes papers "about animal physiology and biochemistry at all levels of organization, from the molecular to the organismic, focusing on adaptations to the environment. The journal s specific emphasis is on studies that investigate the ecological and/or evolutionary aspects of physiological and biochemical mechanisms.

Publisher
University of Chicago Press
Country
US
Website
http://www.press.uchicago.edu/ucp/journals/journal/pbz.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Jacky dragon moms' time in the sun affects their kids

A new study conducted at the University of New South Wales and published in the November/December 2020 issue of Physiological and Biochemical Zoology sheds light on a possible connection between an animal's environmental ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 10, 2020

0

75

Bornean treeshrews can take the heat

As human activity shapes Earth's climate, animals must increasingly adapt to new environmental conditions. The thermoneutral zone—the ambient temperature range in which mammals can maintain their body temperature without ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 16, 2020

0

7

Did early mammals turn to night life to protect their sperm?

Humans are diurnal—we are active in the day and sleep at night. But diurnalism is by far the exception rather the rule in mammals. About 250-230 million years ago, the mammalian ancestors, called the therapsids, became ...

Evolution

Oct 15, 2019

0

101

Sexual selection influences the evolution of lamprey pheromones

In "Intra- and Interspecific Variation in Production of Bile Acids that Act As Sex Pheromones in Lampreys," published in Physiological and Biochemical Zoology, Tyler J. Buchinger and others find that sexual selection may ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 3, 2019

0

11

How do birds get their colors?

A new article in Physiological and Biochemical Zoology explores the role of melanins in creating complex plumage patterns in 9,000 species.

Plants & Animals

Aug 5, 2017

0

141

Bluebirds struggle to find happiness on island paradise

Island plants and animals are often different from their mainland relatives. In general, the lack of top predators and large herbivores on isolated oceanic islands influences traits of island organisms. Consider, for example, ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 27, 2014

0

0

