April 7, 2020

Air quality and health impact from the 2018 Saddleworth Moor Fire in Northern England

by University of Leeds

wildfire
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In June 2018, large wildfires broke out on Saddleworth Moor and Winter Hill Saddleworth Moor in the northwest of England. The fires burned for roughly three weeks, 100 firefighters and the army attended and smoke from the fires spread widely across the northwest of England.

In a new study, published in Environmental Research Letters, researchers led by the University of Leeds used to calculate the effect of the fires on air quality and the resulting impact on health.

Their findings include:

  • The fires caused poor air quality over a large region (including Bolton, Wigan and Southport).
  • 4.5 million people were exposed to PM2.5 above the recommended level set by the World Health Organisation (24-hour guideline of 25 μg m-3) on at least one day, between 23rd and 30th June.
  • One of the measures of the impacts is 'deaths brought forward,' this is a measure of unfulfilled life expectancy i.e. deaths which occurred earlier than they would have without the from the fires. This can be calculated because exposure to PM2.5 pollution has been shown to be associated with increases in mortality from diseases such as heart disease and stroke.
  • The calculated health impact indicates that PM2.5 from the fires accounted for 9 deaths brought forward.
  • The PM2.5 pollution from the fires increased the number of deaths brought forward by up to 165% (Saddleworth Moor) and 95% (Winter Hill), compared to if there were no fires.
  • The authors estimate the economic impact of the fires to be £21.1 million

The authors said: "It's clear from this study that the pollution from wildfires can have a significant effect on public health. The smoke contains very high levels of toxic particulate matter aerosol, which can be transported long distances. When this smoke passes over it adds to an already polluted environment and can cause very ."

"We should be aware that the smoke from wildfires can travel long distances, and can damage people's health, even far from the fires."

"Although people may not have been able to smell smoke, particulate matter was very high in areas far away from the fires, such as Southport and Wigan."

"Particulate pollution from the fires substantially degraded air quality over the north-west of England, leading the pollution levels much above the recommended levels."

The study used a computer model of the atmosphere to investigate the impacts of particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution from the fires on the population in the north-west of England. In the model two scenarios were considered: 1) a scenario with no wildfires and 2) a scenario in which pollutants from the fires are included.

The scenarios allowed researchers to investigate the difference in pollution that occurred as a result of the fires. From this, they calculated the effect of the on and then attributed how many deaths were brought forward due to PM2.5 pollution from the fires directly.

Large wildfires are relatively rare in the UK, and few have occurred close to urban populations, so there is little knowledge of the potential impacts of wildfires on public health. However, predict that UK summers will become both hotter and dryer, which means wildfires are likely to become both more common and thus the impact of wildfires on health is likely to become increasingly important.

Explore further

Air pollution in New York City linked to wildfires hundreds of miles away
More information: Ailish Melissa Graham et al, Impact on air quality and health due to the Saddleworth Moor Fire in Northern England, Environmental Research Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ab8496
Journal information: Environmental Research Letters

Provided by University of Leeds
Citation: Air quality and health impact from the 2018 Saddleworth Moor Fire in Northern England (2020, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-air-quality-health-impact-saddleworth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crimson snow Algae

Mar 03, 2020

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments