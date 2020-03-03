March 3, 2020 report

A survey of emerging neuromorphic devices and architectures enabled by nanomaterials

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

A survey of emerging neuromorphic devices and architectures enabled by nanomaterials
Synaptic transistors and memristive systems. Credit: Nature Nanotechnology (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-020-0647-z

A pair of materials science and engineering researchers at Northwestern University has conducted a survey of emerging neuromorphic devices and architectures that might be enabled by the use of nanomaterials. In their paper published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, Vinod Sangwan and Mark Hersam outline the three main types of nanomaterials that could replace the much larger components currently used in computing systems.

As Sangwan and Hersam note, is at a crossroads. Computer scientists and users alike want a continuation of the progress that has occurred over the past few decades into the future. The devices of today represent a very significant improvement over those of just two or three decades ago. But there are two main obstacles just over the horizon that will prevent such improvements in the future: size and power.

Engineers are moving ever closer to the physical size limitations of chips—physics dictates that microcircuitry can only be made so small. This means that something else will have to replace them if computers are to continue advancing. The other issue is the amount of energy that computers use. Prior research has shown that the types of neural networks that are planned for the future require more energy. Some have estimated that it would take more than is being produced in the entire world today. In this new effort, the researchers address the second problem and suggest the answer lies in making computers using nanomaterials. They go on to conduct a survey of such devices and architectures that are currently the focus of research efforts.

To carry out their survey, the researchers break down what they describe as neuromorphic devices by three types of nanomaterials: zero-dimensional, one-dimensional and two-dimensional. They note that each has its advantages and disadvantages, such as the optical properties of 0D photonic systems and the resemblance of 1-D nanomaterials to tubular axons. Even the largest of the group, two-dimensional nanomaterials, can be used for things like synaptic resistors or as the structure for multilevel memory chips. They also note that all three types exhibit significant synaptic plasticity, which would bring such devices closer to mimicking the human brain.

Explore further

New research integrates borophene and graphene into 2-D heterostructures
More information: Vinod K. Sangwan et al. Neuromorphic nanoelectronic materials, Nature Nanotechnology (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-020-0647-z
Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: A survey of emerging neuromorphic devices and architectures enabled by nanomaterials (2020, March 3) retrieved 3 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-survey-emerging-neuromorphic-devices-architectures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does a U-238 tamper increase nuclear yield of nuclear bomb?

Mar 02, 2020

Symmetric limit in Peskin's and Schroeder's (page 655)

Mar 02, 2020

A possible mistake in Equations (18.204)-(18.205) in Peskin & Schroeder

Feb 27, 2020

Low-lying excited states in nuclei

Feb 26, 2020

Neutrons, fertile, fissile and fissioning

Feb 26, 2020

QFT topics for entanglement entropy

Feb 25, 2020

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments