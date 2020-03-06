March 6, 2020

Comprehensive review of heterogeneously integrated 2-D materials

by World Scientific Publishing

Comprehensive review of heterogeneously integrated 2D materials
Schematic illustration of the newly emerged 2D heterostructures research with various heterogeneous integration of 2D materials. Credit: World Scientific Publishing

In a paper published in Nano, a group of researchers from Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea provide a comprehensive review of heterogeneously integrated two dimensional (2-D) materials from an extensive library of atomic 2-D materials with selectable material properties to open up fascinating possibilities for the design of functional novel devices.

Since the discovery of graphene by Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov, 2-D materials, e.g., graphene, black phosphorous (BP), (TMDCs), and (h-BN) have attracted extensive attention due to their broad physical properties and wide range of applications to electronic and optoelectronic devices. Research on these 2-D materials has matured to the point where an extensive library of atomically thin 2-D materials with selectable material properties has been created and continues to grow.

By combining or stacking these 2-D materials, it is possible to construct 2-D heterostructures, which are built by directly stacking individual monolayers comprising different materials. Each within a 2-D heterostructure is highly stable, due to strong covalent bonds between the atoms within that monolayer. However, the forces between the monolayers that keep said monolayers stacked one above the other to form the 2-D heterostructure happen to be relatively weak van der Waals interactions. Due to this, each of the monolayers retains its intrinsic properties.

Moreover, unlike in conventional semiconductor heterostructures where component material selection is restricted to those with similar lattice structures, the lattice mismatch requirements of stacked heterostructures can be relaxed due to the weakness of the van der Waal's forces. This means that one can combine insulating, semiconducting, or metallic 2-D materials to form a single 2-D despite their different lattice structures.

When a monolayer is stacked in combination with other monolayers made out of different materials, a variety of new heterostructures with atomically thin 2-D heterojunctions can be created. Heterostructures made from a particular combination of materials will have a certain set of physical characteristics depending on which materials they are made from. The unusual physical characteristics of 2-D heterostructures make them suitable for use in a wide range of applications.

In this review, various 2-D heterostructures are discussed along with an explanation of novel electronic and optoelectronic properties, advanced synthesis technical developments, as well as new functional applications available. It provides an understanding of the current research trends in 2-D , so as to explore future possibilities for nanomaterial research.

Explore further

1 + 1 does not equal 2 for graphene-like 2-D materials
More information: Indhana Veera Sankar et al, Heterogeneous Integration of 2D Materials: Recent Advances in Fabrication and Functional Device Applications, Nano (2019). DOI: 10.1142/S1793292019300093
Provided by World Scientific Publishing
Citation: Comprehensive review of heterogeneously integrated 2-D materials (2020, March 6) retrieved 6 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-comprehensive-heterogeneously-d-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The modeling and design of a photoreactor for phenol degradation in wastewater treatment using MATLAB

Feb 28, 2020

Volume fraction of multiple phases

Feb 19, 2020

Testing the pyroelectric effect

Feb 14, 2020

Thinnest possible latex wall?

Feb 14, 2020

Single-Step Flocculation for reclaiming Parts Washer wastewater?

Feb 10, 2020

I am looking for this Russian paper on Material Science, and cannot find it with Google so far

Feb 08, 2020

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments