World Scientific Publishing is an academic publisher of scientific, technical, and medical books and journals headquartered in Singapore. The company was founded in 1981. It publishes about 500 books annually as well as more than 150 journals in various fields.[1] In 1995, World Scientific co-founded the London-based Imperial College Press together with the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine.[2] World Scientific has been publishing online since 1996, including e-journals, e-proceedings, e-books, and operates an online bookshop.

Neuromorphic computing with memristors

In a paper published in Nano, researchers study the role of memristors in neuromorphic computing. This novel fundamental electronic component supports the cloning of bio-neural systems with low cost and power.

Nov 30, 2020

Review of progress towards advanced Lithium-sulfur batteries

How should one design porous carbon materials for advanced Li-S batteries cathodes? What electrolytes are extensively studied for high-safety Li-S batteries? In a paper published in Nano, a group of researchers from Qingdao, ...

Jul 14, 2020

