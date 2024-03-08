World Scientific Publishing is an academic publisher of scientific, technical, and medical books and journals headquartered in Singapore. The company was founded in 1981. It publishes about 500 books annually as well as more than 150 journals in various fields.[1] In 1995, World Scientific co-founded the London-based Imperial College Press together with the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine.[2] World Scientific has been publishing online since 1996, including e-journals, e-proceedings, e-books, and operates an online bookshop.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed