March 8, 2024

Open creativity: Increased creativity due to network relationships

by World Scientific Publishing

gender workplace
A paper published in International Journal of Innovation and Technology Management aims to show that the network of frequent relationships established between agents in coworking environments, through weak ties, increases the generation of ideas. The paper is titled "Open Creativity: Increased Creativity Due to Network Relationships in Coworking Environments."

The work argues that collaborative spaces can expand individuals' creativity, as they constitute a social hub for exchanging experiences and visions between individuals from different social and professional backgrounds. Through frequent relationships and weak ties, these allow individuals to access different levels of insights and inspirations that make it possible to increase their ability to generate ideas.

The authors argue that open creativity is an essential means of raising the quantity and quality of the ideas generated and enhancing organizational innovation. Based on the logic of network relationships, their argument states that creativity is increased when individuals use the expertise of others, as a complement to their own skills, to enhance the generation of useful ideas.

The study discusses operational protocols that favor the occurrence of open creativity and presents to support this argument. The results show connections with external agents in the investigated coworking environments, namely individuals from different backgrounds who have weak ties and establish infrequent relationships with each other, enhancing creativity.

Accordingly, the authors believe that this research is essential to advancing our knowledge of means by which relationships established outside the organization can contribute to expanding creativity. With this knowledge, managers can develop collaborative strategies with outside agents to increase organizational creativity and innovation.

This study could provide a framework for researchers to open a new frontier in understanding innovation, presently only viewed from the perspective of creative collaboration. This analysis remains essential for managers, as it leverages knowledge about open and thus enables the generation of insights to support management decisions that enhance and organizational competitiveness.

More information: Henrique Muzzio et al, Open Creativity: Increased Creativity Due to Network Relationships in Coworking Environments, International Journal of Innovation and Technology Management (2023). DOI: 10.1142/S0219877023500566

Provided by World Scientific Publishing

Citation: Open creativity: Increased creativity due to network relationships (2024, March 8) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-creativity-due-network-relationships.html
