February 4, 2020

Vernalization study defines additional phase in universal epigenetic mechanism

by John Innes Centre

flower
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In many plants the timing of flowering is controlled by a range of environmental and molecular signals.

One of these signals, prolonged cold, aligns flowering with spring in a process known as vernalization.

The mechanistic understanding of vernalization has contributed to a growing field of study called epigenetics which explores how the environment affects genes.

An important factor in vernalization is the transcription factor gene Flowering Locus C (FLC).

Winter cold silences FLC expression and this expression is epigenetically maintained providing in the plant a memory of having been exposed to low winter temperatures and allowing the plant to respond to the long days of spring with the onset of flowering.

Previous studies have shown that vernalisation relies on the activity of the Polycomb repressive complex that silences genes, including FLC.

Researchers in the groups of Professors Caroline Dean and Martin Howard at the John Innes Centre study natural variation in this process in Arabidopsis thaliana accessions.

Previous work had shown that Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) – these are single base changes in DNA—affect how much cold is required to silence FLC expression. This study analyses those SNPs and shows how they work in combination to affect the plant's memory of winter. Studying the silencing in the context of these SNPs defined an additional phase in the sequence of events involved in the Polycomb silencing mechanism.

The findings are likely to have implications for the understanding of flowering time across plants with a broad range of reproductive strategies.

In broader terms, the study defines the multiple stages of Polycomb silencing. These are differentially important dependent on whether cells are dividing and thus DNA replicating—with the SNPs conferring differential stability on those phases. Definition of these phases reveals the parallels in Polycomb silencing across organisms as diverse as , flies and humans.

Explore further

Absence of warm temperature spikes revealed as driver for vernalisation
More information: Julia I. Qüesta et al. Noncoding SNPs influence a distinct phase of Polycomb silencing to destabilize long-term epigenetic memory at Arabidopsis FLC, Genes & Development (2020). DOI: 10.1101/gad.333245.119
Journal information: Genes & Development

Provided by John Innes Centre
Citation: Vernalization study defines additional phase in universal epigenetic mechanism (2020, February 4) retrieved 4 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-vernalization-additional-phase-universal-epigenetic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments