February 26, 2020

Comparing greenhouse gas footprints of online versus traditional shopping

by American Chemical Society

Comparing greenhouse gas footprints of online versus traditional shopping
Credit: American Chemical Society

When consumers are trying to decide between traditional and online shopping, many factors come into play, such as price, quality, convenience and timeframe. Now, thanks to new research reported in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology, eco-conscious consumers could have another consideration: greenhouse gas emissions. In the study, researchers estimated that shopping at brick-and-mortar stores for personal and home care products often produces less greenhouse gas than one type of online shopping, but more than another.

Fast-moving consumer goods, such as toiletries, cleaning supplies and packaged foods, are low-priced products that sell quickly and are purchased frequently. Although shoppers have traditionally bought these items at "Bricks & Mortar" (physical retail) stores, are increasing in many countries, including China, the U.K. and the U.S. Among models, the two main types are "Bricks & Clicks" (online ordering, followed by directly from a physical store) and "Pure Play" (online ordering, with fulfillment via a parcel delivery company). Sadegh Shahmohammadi, Mark Huijbregts and colleagues wanted to systematically characterize and compare the greenhouse gas footprints of these three shopping practices.

The researchers estimated total greenhouse gas emissions associated with the three shopping methods for fast-moving purchased in the U.K. Included in the three models were emissions from transport, warehouse storage, delivery and packaging. The analysis revealed that total greenhouse gas footprints per item purchased of Bricks & Mortar were higher than those of Bricks & Clicks in 63% of the shopping events and lower than those of Pure Players in 81% of shopping events.

The study also identified ways that consumers and retailers could reduce their for each type of shopping. For example, Bricks & Mortar shoppers could reduce their footprint by 40% by walking or biking to stores, and Pure Players could cut emissions by 26% by switching from vans to electric cargo bikes for the delivery of products from parcel distribution centers to consumers' homes.

Explore further

How to make your online shopping more environmentally friendly
More information: Sadegh Shahmohammadi et al. Comparative Greenhouse Gas Footprinting of Online versus Traditional Shopping for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: A Stochastic Approach, Environmental Science & Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.9b06252
Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Comparing greenhouse gas footprints of online versus traditional shopping (2020, February 26) retrieved 26 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-greenhouse-gas-footprints-online-traditional.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

3 hours ago

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

Which PDE should I use to simulate different kinds of groundwater flow?

Feb 11, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Feb 03, 2020

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Jan 31, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments