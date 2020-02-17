February 17, 2020

More efficient photocatalysts could unlock the potential of solar energy

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

More efficient photocatalysts could unlock the potential of solar energy
(l-r) Jan Kosco, Iain McCulloch and Calvyn Howells discuss the potential of their hydrogen evolution photocatalyst. Credit: KAUST

An organic semiconductor photocatalyst that significantly enhances the generation of hydrogen gas could lead to more efficient energy storage technologies.

The is leading to dangerous climate change, driving the search for cleaner renewable energy sources. Solar energy is by far the most abundant renewable energy source, but unlocking its potential requires a way to store it for later use.

A standard method for storing is in the chemical bonds of molecular hydrogen using hydrogen evolution photocatalysts (HEPs). Currently, most HEPs are made from single-component inorganic semiconductors. These can only absorb light at ultraviolet wavelengths, which limits their ability to produce hydrogen.

A team led by Iain McCulloch from the KAUST Solar Center, in partnership with researchers from the United States and the United Kingdom, has now developed HEPs made from two different semiconducting materials. They incorporated these materials into that can be tuned to absorb more of the visible light spectrum.

"Traditionally, inorganic semiconductors have been used for photocatalytic applications," says Jan Kosco, first author of the study. "However, these materials absorb primarily UV light, which comprises less than five percent of the solar spectrum. Therefore, their efficiency is limited."

KAUST researchers are studying the performance of nanoparticles formed from different blends of semiconductors to better understand their structure-activity relationships. Credit: KAUST

The team first used a method called miniemulsion, in which a solution of the organic semiconductors is emulsified in water with the aid of a stabilizing surfactant. Next, they heated the emulsion to drive off the solvent, leaving behind surfactant-stabilized organic semiconductor nanoparticles.

By varying the surfactant, they were able to control the structure of the nanoparticles, transforming them from a core-shell structure to a mixed donor/acceptor structure. The blended structure allowed them to introduce a heterojunction between the layers of the donor polymer and nonfullerene acceptor.

"Both structures absorb light at the same rate," explains Kosco, "but in the core-shell structure, only photogenerated holes reach the surface; however, in the mixed structure, both holes and electrons reach the surface of the nanoparticles, resulting in enhanced generation of hydrogen.

More efficient photocatalysts could unlock the potential of solar energy
Jan Kosco (front) and Calvyn Howells review the results of the team's nanoparticle blend. Credit: KAUST

The HEPs exhibited hydrogen evolution rates an order of magnitude beyond what is currently achievable with single-component inorganic HEPs. This lays the foundations for next-generation energy storage technologies.

"We are currently studying the performance of nanoparticles formed from different blends of semiconductors to better understand their -activity relationships," says McCulloch. "We are looking to design nanoparticle photocatalysts for other photocatalytic reactions, such as oxygen evolution or carbon dioxide reduction."

Explore further

Photocatalytic hydrogen production from water
More information: Jan Kosco et al. Enhanced photocatalytic hydrogen evolution from organic semiconductor heterojunction nanoparticles, Nature Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-019-0591-1
Journal information: Nature Materials

Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Citation: More efficient photocatalysts could unlock the potential of solar energy (2020, February 17) retrieved 17 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-efficient-photocatalysts-potential-solar-energy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The relationship b/w infrared, temperature, and electron excitation

15 hours ago

What exactly is fractional distillation?

Feb 16, 2020

General electronic configuration of the d and f block elements

Feb 15, 2020

Burned bread ash experiment

Feb 15, 2020

Do you think it's safe to have bleach go down house pipes?

Feb 14, 2020

The van der Waals Equation: What is the exact meaning of 'volume of gas'?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments