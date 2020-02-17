February 17, 2020

Having a clock in your shower could help to reduce water consumption

by Cranfield University

hotel shower
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Findings from a small preliminary study with residents of the Cranfield University campus have shown that shower times are significantly shorter when showers are fitted with time displays.

Various forms of University accommodation were fitted with Aguardio that automatically—and unobtrusively—measure shower duration, as well as feedback units that display shower times.

Results from the first four months of the research, which began in October last year, found that residences with display units had showers that were around 20 to 30 percent shorter (on average) compared to those with sensors only; a saving of roughly two minutes per shower.

With a high-level threat of security for nearly 80 percent of the world's population, adopting better behaviour to reduce water consumption is seen as necessary.

Dr. Heather Smith, lecturer in water governance, Cranfield Water Science Institute, said: "The difficulty with showering is that it is, for good reason, a hidden behaviour. There are limitations on what factors can influence these hidden behaviours, unlike other more visible behaviours, such as buying plastic bags, which are more readily influenced by .

"These initial findings show that unobtrusive sensors can be effective at capturing anonymous data on hidden water-use behaviours, and that real-time feedback displays can have an influence on those behaviours to promote water conservation. This preliminary study will inform a much larger trial of the sensors that will incorporate additional forms of messaging to explore the effects of different influential factors on behaviour over the longer term."

Aguardio sensors have also been used in trials within hotel rooms and showed an 11 to 23 percent reduction in water use.

The research at Cranfield involved showers in around 25 residences, covering single occupant en-suite rooms, shared houses and family houses. Although the initial trial is small and the research is at an early stage, the findings show that this kind of technology could help to reduce water and energy consumption at the University.

Dr. Caitriona Shannon, research fellow in perceptions and behaviour, Cranfield Water Science Institute, said: "Studies like this can give us a better understanding of water-use habits and motivations to change behaviour to reduce and costs. Insights from these studies will contribute to a better understanding of pro-environmental behaviour, and the impact of hidden behaviours in particular."

The Cranfield campus uses on average around 160 million litres of water a year. This includes water used in common areas such as the sports field and in horticulture, toilets, sinks, laboratories, shops and cafeterias, for heating and in student accommodation.

Provided by Cranfield University

Citation: Having a clock in your shower could help to reduce water consumption (2020, February 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-clock-shower-consumption.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Real-time feedback makes hotel guests slash shower power
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)