January 20, 2020

Unique organic light-emitting molecular emitters

by Osaka University

Unique organic light-emitting molecular emitters
Fig. 1 Schematic explanation for the developed TADF-active macrocyclic material. Credit: Osaka University

A team including researchers from Osaka University has produced a new molecular emitter for organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Using rational chemical design with U-shaped synthetic building blocks, the scientists were able to arrange the electron donors and acceptors into a large ring called a "macrocycle." The wheel-shaped molecule could potentially be used not only in OLEDs but also in tiny, energy-efficient chemical sensors in the future.

Many modern televisions and smartphones use OLEDs to display pictures and videos. These devices can efficiently convert electricity into light because they are made from carbon-based molecules containing alternating single and double bonds, an arrangement called p-conjugation. This configuration allows electrons to become highly mobile because they are effectively "delocalized" over large regions of the molecules, which tend to be long linear chains. When a molecule is electronically excited by external energy and then relaxes to the original state, the excess energy can be converted directly into light. By adding the right chemical functional groups to the molecule, a whole range of properties, such as emission colors and energy conversion efficiencies, can be fine-tuned.

Now, a research team led by Professor Youhei Takeda at Osaka University has designed and synthesized an efficient macrocyclic OLED emitter in which donor and acceptor regions alternate in a permanently bonded . They found that OLED devices fabricated with the new macrocyclic emitter show much better efficiencies compared with linear molecular emitters (which act like open forms of the macrocycles), due to the fact that the macrocycles can more efficiently harvest ambient heat energy in a process called "thermally activated delayed fluorescence."

Unique organic light-emitting molecular emitters
Fig. 2 Structures of TADF molecular materials

"Linear p-conjugated oligomers and polymers already play crucial roles in , but we found ring-shaped macrocycles to be even better for many applications," says first author Saika Izumi. The team was able to create two different conformations, "saddle" and "helical", with different packing arrangements and emission colors. The nanoscale cavities inside the rings can be designed to interact with target molecules to create efficient and selective chemical sensors.

"Macrocycles can be arranged into highly-ordered 2-D- and 3-D-molecular assemblies that are much more difficult to achieve with linear analogs," explains senior author Youhei Takeda.

Possible future applications include the detection of chemical substances, such as water or gases, based on the modulation of light emitted when the target substance is present inside the cavity.

The article, "Thermally activated delayed fluorescent donor-acceptor-donor-acceptor π-conjugated for organic light-emitting diodes," was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Explore further

Exciplex emission observed over much longer distances than previously thought possible
More information: Saika Izumi et al. Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescent Donor–Acceptor–Donor–Acceptor π-Conjugated Macrocycle for Organic Light-Emitting Diodes, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b11578
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Osaka University
Citation: Unique organic light-emitting molecular emitters (2020, January 20) retrieved 21 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-unique-light-emitting-molecular-emitters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Zinc chloride as Lewis acid

2 hours ago

Ammonium nitrate

10 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jan 18, 2020

Having trouble understanding pH = pKa log([A-]/[HA])

Jan 16, 2020

Electrodeposition of copper -- Why are the anodic and cathodic Tafel curves different?

Jan 15, 2020

Questions about making galinstan

Jan 14, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments