January 13, 2020

Chemists find new way to break down old tires into material for new ones

by McMaster University

Graduate student Sijia Zheng pictured with Michael Brook of McMaster University Credit: Georgia Kirkos, McMaster University

A team of chemists at McMaster University has discovered an innovative way to break down and dissolve the rubber used in automobile tires, a process which could lead to new recycling methods that have so far proven to be expensive, difficult and largely inefficient.

The method, outlined in the journal Green Chemistry, addresses the enormous environmental burden posed by tires, approximately 3 billion of which were manufactured and purchased worldwide in 2019. Most of those will end up in massive landfills or storage facilities, ultimately leaching contaminants into the ecosystem.

In 1990, a continued to burn out-of-control in a pile of 14 million scrap tires near Hagersville, Ontario. It continued for 17 days, spewing toxic smoke into the environment, and drove 4,000 residents from their homes. The fire has been linked to many long-term health issues, including rare cancers among the firefighters who worked on scene for days.

Tires are a typical example of a product prepared for a from a non-renewable resource. While some are used as fuel in the or broken down into crumbs to use as fillers in asphalt, cement or , there is no convenient method for recovering the petroleum-based polymers from which they are made so they cannot be easily reused, effectively repurposed, or recycled.

"The chemistry of the is very complex and does not lend itself to degradation—for good reason," says Michael Brook, a professor in the Department of Chemistry & Chemical Biology at McMaster and lead author of the study. "The properties that make tires so durable and stable on the road also make them exceptionally difficult to break down and recycle."

Charles Goodyear first developed the technique of curing tires in 1850 by combining sulfur with , which forms bridges between the natural polymers and transforms the mixture from fluid to .

In the paper, researchers describe a process to efficiently break down the polymeric oils by breaking the sulfur-to-sulfur bond. Brook likens the structure to a piece of fishnet.

"We have found a way to cut all the horizontal lines so instead of having a net, you now have a large number of ropes, which can be isolated and reprocessed much more easily," he says.

The new method could help to eliminate and prevent the major environmental concerns and dangers posed by stockpiled tires.

While promising, researchers caution that the new method has some limitations because it is expensive for industrial applications.

"We're working on it, but this is the first major step. This process closes the loop on automotive rubber, allowing old tires to be converted into new products," says Brook.

More information: Sijia Zheng et al, Dissolving used rubber tires, Green Chemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C9GC03545A
Journal information: Green Chemistry

Provided by McMaster University
Citation: Chemists find new way to break down old tires into material for new ones (2020, January 13) retrieved 13 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-chemists-material.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
