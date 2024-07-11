McMaster University, (Mac) was founded in 1887 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Today, nearly 29,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students attend the university. Mac is noted for exceptional innovation in the clinical research in medicine, exceptional training in medicine and science and engineering. Mac is respected world-wide as a academic research center and educational institution.

Address 1280 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada L8S4L8 Website http://www.eng.mcmaster.ca/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McMaster_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

