McMaster University, (Mac) was founded in 1887 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Today, nearly 29,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students attend the university. Mac is noted for exceptional innovation in the clinical research in medicine, exceptional training in medicine and science and engineering. Mac is respected world-wide as a academic research center and educational institution.

Uncommon wild bee thrives by nesting in old snail shells

McMaster biologists studying the local abundance of a typically uncommon wild native bee have found a clear link between the unusual population spike and the concentration of a non-native snail in the same area.

Jul 17, 2023

