January 21, 2020

Cave fights for food: Voracious spiders vs. assassin bugs

by Pensoft Publishers

cave
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Killing and eating of potential competitors, also known as intraguild predation, is a rare event that occurs only in specific situations such as severe scarcity of food resources, resulting in the competition between predators.

A recent paper in the open-access journal Subterranean Biology examines the case of a wandering spider species (Enoploctenus cyclotorax) seen to upon (Zelurus diasi) in a limestone cave in Brazil.

Even though such type of ecological interaction is uncommon, it is potentially important since it may decrease the competition between and thus, affect their population dynamics. Zelurus and Enoploctenus are voracious predators with a wide distribution in caves and epigean environment. Both of them have similar diets. In normal conditions, spiders reject assassin bugs as potential prey, so intraguild predation cases occur only in very specific situations.

From the perspective of the participants, intraguild is a dangerous strategy because the prey is also a predator, armed and capable of killing. However, in caves, this could be a very useful behaviour since food resources are scarce and have low density.

"This may be an important factor, maintaining the species in that challenging environment," concludes lead author of the study Dr. Leopoldo Ferreira de Oliveira Bernardi.

The scientists suggest that probably prey scarcity has left little choice for spiders, and that's why they ended up feeding on an unconventional type of prey in their diet.

Explore further

Perpetual predator-prey population cycles
More information: Leopoldo Ferreira de Oliveira Bernardi et al, Notes on the predation of an assassin bug by a spider in a Neotropical cave, Subterranean Biology (2020). DOI: 10.3897/subtbiol.33.48292
Provided by Pensoft Publishers
Citation: Cave fights for food: Voracious spiders vs. assassin bugs (2020, January 21) retrieved 21 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-cave-food-voracious-spiders-assassin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Change in perspective for Natural Selection

Jan 18, 2020

Meet the xenobots - reconfigurable organisms

Jan 18, 2020

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Jan 17, 2020

Why is the Exact Cause of Preeclampsia still Unclear?

Jan 15, 2020

Plasmacluster technology

Jan 12, 2020

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Jan 10, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments