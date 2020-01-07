January 7, 2020

Attosecond control of an atomic electron cloud

by National Institutes of Natural Sciences

atom
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers at SAGA Light Source, the University of Toyama, Hiroshima University and the Institute for Molecular Science have demonstrated a method to control the shape and orientation of an electron cloud in an atom by tuning the attosecond spacing in a double pulse of synchrotron radiation.

Working as a collaborative research team, Tatsuo Kaneyasu (SAGA Light Source/Institute for Molecular Science), Yasumasa Hikosaka (University of Toyama), Masahiro Katoh (Hiroshima University/Institute for Molecular Science) and co-workers have invented a way to manipulate the shape of an electron cloud in an atom using the coherent control technique with . The work, which has been published in Physical Review Letters, paves the way towards the ultrafast control of electronic systems using radiation.

Controlling and probing electronic motion in atoms and molecules on their natural time scale of attoseconds is one of the frontiers in and physics. Thanks to advances in laser technology, a number of attosecond experiments have been performed with ultrashort laser pulses. In contrast, this research team has presented a new route to the attosecond coherent control of electronic systems using synchrotron radiation. The potential use of undulator radiation as longitudinally coherent wave packets was demonstrated by achieving population control in the photoexcitation of helium atoms [Y. Hikosaka et al., Nature Commun. 10, 4988 (2019)]. The next challenge was the application of the polarization properties of the synchrotron radiation to coherent control.

The team's latest paper, recently published in Physical Review Letters, reports a successful observation of the control of the electron cloud in a helium atom. Pairs of left- and right-circularly polarized radiation wave packets were generated using two helical undulators. The duration of each wave packet pair was a few femtoseconds, and extreme ultraviolet radiation was used to irradiate helium . With this technique they succeeded in controlling the shape and orientation of the electron cloud, formed as a coherent superposition state, by tuning the time delay between the two wave packets on the attosecond level.

In contrast to standard laser technology, there is no technical restriction on the extension of this method to shorter and shorter wavelengths. This new capability of synchrotron not only helps scientists to study ultrafast phenomena in atomic and molecular processes, but may also open up new applications in the development of functional materials and electronic devices in the future.

Explore further

The hidden ability of synchrotron radiation to perform coherent control
More information: T. Kaneyasu et al, Controlling the Orbital Alignment in Atoms Using Cross-Circularly Polarized Extreme Ultraviolet Wave Packets, Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.233401
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by National Institutes of Natural Sciences
Citation: Attosecond control of an atomic electron cloud (2020, January 7) retrieved 7 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-attosecond-atomic-electron-cloud.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Droplets on a solid / liquid surface (engineering)

Dec 16, 2019

Why a mug handle gets very hot when microwaved

Dec 16, 2019

How to build a Raman detector?

Dec 15, 2019

Electron gun in a vacuum -- How hard of a vacuum is needed?

Dec 13, 2019

Speed measurement -- Limitations to "instantaneous" measurements?

Dec 13, 2019

Regarding IB Physics HL IA

Dec 11, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments