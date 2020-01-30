January 30, 2020

New research could aid cleaner energy technologies

by Binghamton University

New research could aid cleaner energy technologies
Guangwen Zhou is a professor of mechanical engineering at Binghamton University, State University of New York. Credit: Binghamton University, State University of New York

New research led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York, could aid cleaner energy technologies.

The between gases and oxides is a key piece for many technological puzzles. It can lead to benefits such as better catalysts to enable cleaner energy technologies, or to problems like corrosion.

Understanding those interactions isn't always easy, though, and often doesn't go beyond the —quite literally.

A team from Binghamton University, the Brookhaven National Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology—led by Professor Guangwen Zhou from the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Science's Department of Mechanical Engineering—has a new way to look deeper into how gas molecules affect the atoms beneath the surface of a material.

The material studied is cupric oxide, a copper oxide that many researchers are interested in because it is more abundant and affordable than noble metals such as silver, gold and platinum, and it is used for numerous processes such as methanol production.

For the paper "Surface-reaction induced structural oscillations in the subsurface," published earlier this month in Nature Communications, Zhou and his fellow researchers (including Binghamton Ph.D. students Xianhu Sun, Wenhui Zhu, Dongxiang Wu, Chaoran Li, Jianyu Wang, Yaguang Zhu and Xiaobo Chen) examined the reaction between hydrogen and copper oxide using atomic-scale transmission electron microscopy.

The technique allowed them to see the surface and subsurface simultaneously and in real time, showing that structural oscillations are induced in the subsurface by loss of oxygen from the surface.

"This study shows how the reaction from the surface propagates to deeper atomic layers. We look at it from a cross-section so we can see atoms both in the top layer and subsurface layers more clearly," said Zhou, who teaches as part of the Materials Science and Engineering Program and also is the associate director of Binghamton's Institute for Materials Research.

This new study is funded by the Department of Energy, in the hope that the results can lead to better catalysts, improved batteries, longer-lasting vehicles and other higher-quality products.

"If we know these reaction mechanisms, we can design better materials," Zhou said. "We can't care just about the surface but also the deeper layers if we want to understand the process better."

Explore further

Preventing another Flint, Mich.; new research could lead to more corrosion-resistant water pipes
More information: Xianhu Sun et al, Surface-reaction induced structural oscillations in the subsurface, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-14167-1
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Binghamton University
Citation: New research could aid cleaner energy technologies (2020, January 30) retrieved 30 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-aid-cleaner-energy-technologies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electrodeposition of copper -- Why are the anodic and cathodic Tafel curves different?

Jan 25, 2020

Need an odorless additive that can to turn liquid into solid

Jan 25, 2020

Zinc chloride as Lewis acid

Jan 25, 2020

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jan 25, 2020

Something funny happened on the way to neutrality!

Jan 24, 2020

Reducing the Temperature of the Hall-Héroult Process

Jan 21, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments