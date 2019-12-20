December 20, 2019

Structures in seaweed shed light on sustainability

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Structures in seaweed shed light on sustainability
Surface representation and substrate binding groove of Dp0100 Credit: JI Shiqi

Brown algae are not just seaweed that float in the ocean and tangle swimmers' feet—they also contains a secret. In its cell wall, brown algae hold the polysaccharide alginate, one of the most abundant carbohydrates in the ocean. A major food source for several organisms, the alginate absorbs carbon dioxide and can be converted into ethanol.

Researchers from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are now studying the organisms to understand this mechanism, and they're making some discoveries along the way.

"The abundance of these seaweeds has made them an attractive and important source of renewable biomass for biofuel production," said Ji Shiqi, research assistant professor in the Shandong Provincial Key Laboratory of Energy Genetics.

Ji is part of an international team from China and the United Kingdom working to better understand how the alginate is processed into ethanol by organisms. By examining the enzymes that break down the alginate, the researchers may be able to harness the to produce biofuel. During this process, they identified previously unknown enzymatic families that contribute to the bioconversion.

Their findings about the full of one such enzyme were published in Journal of Biological Chemistry on October 17.

The enzyme, called an alginate lyase, breaks down the alginate so it can be converted into other products. There are currently 37 identified lyase families that break down polysaccharides, which are structures that contain multiple sugars. Of those 37 families, nine specifically degrade alginates and seven of those nine have had their structures fully described.

Structures in seaweed shed light on sustainability
Affinity of Dp0100 for soluble alginate analyzed by negative stain electron microscopy. Credit: JI Shiqi

Ji and the team identified a new alginate lyase in a heat-loving bacterium that can directly utilize and ferment its components to ethanol with high-yield.

"The bacterium contains at least four alginate lyases, including a number of novel lyases that represent totally new polysaccharide lyase families," Ji said.

The researchers focused on imaging the structure of one alginate lyase, dubbed "Dp0100," to better understand its molecular mechanisms in processing alginate into ethanol. The imaging study also led to a better understanding of the structure specificity, catalysis and evolution of alginate lyases with multiple domain sites, according to Ji.

"While the mechanism of Dp0100's thermostability is not well understood yet, this research has furthered our understanding of the structure-function and within this important class of lyases," Ji said.

The researchers will continue to study the alginate lyases, as well as pursue structural studies of other polysaccharide lyase families with the ultimate goal of determining the full function of alginate bioconversion.

Explore further

Alginate-enriched bread shown to reduce fat digestion, absorption in patients with NAFLD
More information: Shiqi Ji et al, The molecular basis of endolytic activity of a multidomain alginate lyase from Defluviitalea phaphyphila, a representative of a new lyase family, PL39, Journal of Biological Chemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1074/jbc.RA119.010716
Journal information: Journal of Biological Chemistry

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Structures in seaweed shed light on sustainability (2019, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-seaweed-sustainability.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chemistry Question: Bad idea to clean cat urine (smells like ammonia) with bleach?

Dec 17, 2019

Easy way to make carbonic acid from other chemicals

Dec 17, 2019

How To Name of Mixture of a Solid and a Liquid

Dec 17, 2019

Setting up an experiment for a chemical reaction

Dec 16, 2019

Why does my Patton-Reeder indicator immediately turn blue? (Ca2 conc.)

Dec 13, 2019

Question about the bond MO's for diatomic early 2nd period elements

Dec 13, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments