December 13, 2019

Leaving home is beneficial for male squirrels but not for females, study shows

by Katie Willis, University of Alberta

Leaving home is beneficial for male squirrels but not for females, study shows
A new study by University of Alberta ecologists is shedding new light on the effects of migration on squirrels. Graphic credit: Kate Broadley Credit: Kate Broadley

In the world of squirrels, moving away from your home turf has better outcomes for males than for females, according to a new study by University of Alberta ecologists.

The study uses 30 years of data on a of North American in Yukon, Canada, examining how the number of offspring and total lifespan differed between squirrels who lived in the same area in which they were born and those who were newcomers to the area. And the results show that sex plays a major role.

"The benefits to living in a different population than you were born are sex-dependent," explained April Martinig, Ph.D. student in the Department of Biological Sciences and lead author on the study. "Males benefit from moving away, whereas do not. We also found that the decision to move away or stay at home has an impact on offspring."

New research shows that male squirrels who move outside of the population they were born to live longer and have more offspring.

For male squirrels, moving away is beneficial because they no longer need to compete with their siblings for limited resources, such as mates or food. Males also benefit, because female squirrels prefer to mate with newcomer . Female squirrels, on the other hand, do not reap the same benefits, and instead lose out on the support of nearby family—something that male squirrels don't receive.

"Squirrels live in a world where there are only so many 'empty apartments' to live in," said Martinig, who is conducting her Ph.D. studies under the supervision of Professor Stan Boutin. "Sometimes one sibling is allowed to stay at home—so everyone else must go. If there are no vacancies nearby, squirrels then have no choice but to move further away. This is what females face: losing the benefits of having family nearby."

"Movement is a crucial component of species persistence," added Martinig. "Understanding how and why certain individuals move is key to protecting populations as climate change impacts their distribution on the landscape."

The paper, "The new kid on the block: Immigrant males win big whereas females pay fitness cost after dispersal," is published in Ecology Letters.

Explore further

Male squirrels kill offspring of rivals in years when food is plentiful, study shows
More information: April Robin Martinig et al, The new kid on the block: immigrant males win big whereas females pay fitness cost after dispersal, Ecology Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1111/ELE.13436
Journal information: Ecology Letters

Provided by University of Alberta
Citation: Leaving home is beneficial for male squirrels but not for females, study shows (2019, December 13) retrieved 13 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-home-beneficial-male-squirrels-females.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

24 minutes ago

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

Dec 11, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Dec 11, 2019

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments