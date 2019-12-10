December 10, 2019

Research explores how grape pests sniff out berries

by Cornell University

grape
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Female grape berry moths are the biggest insect threat to wine grapes in the eastern U.S. The moths lay their eggs on grapes and, once hatched, the larvae penetrate the skin, then eat and damage the fruit. But no one is quite sure how the moths home in on berries from the wider landscape.

A new study, published Nov. 21 in the Journal of Chemical Ecology, investigates how these pests find their target amid a sea of other plants in the landscape.

The researchers originally hypothesized that grapes might have a unique profile of volatile compounds that the moths recognize, and perhaps other neighboring plants have volatile organic compound profiles that deter moths.

They created a that gauged the attraction of female grape moths to volatile organic compounds emitted from grape vines, the moths' natural host plant, as well as to nearby gray dogwood and apple trees.

"Chemical cues, signals, are used by almost all insects to locate resources in their habitat, such as mates or host plants," said Charles Linn, a senior research associate at Cornell, now retired, and the senior author on the paper.

"Grape plants produce maybe hundreds of compounds, but the insects are really only detecting a subset with their antennae," said Greg Loeb, professor of entomology at Cornell AgriTech and a co-author of the paper.

Michael Wolfin, Ph.D. '17, a postdoctoral researcher at Penn State, is the paper's first author.

The researchers ran , electro-antennal detection and mass spectrometry analyses coupled with behavioral tests in a wind tunnel and identified 11 emitted by grapes that the moths detected. Though these compounds appear in particular ratios in grapes, they are common and are shared by most , including gray dogwood and apples.

When the study's authors used the grape vine odors to lure the moths into traps, the method worked, but ineffectively.

In tests, the researchers found the moths flew upwind at the same rates toward both plant clippings and extracts of volatiles from grapes, dogwood or apples.

"The berry wasn't showing clear evidence of discrimination based on these " over long distances, Loeb said. "We suggest that maybe plant-eating arthropods are using these common volatiles to find the correct habitat, and then using other cues to zero in on where they are going to lay their eggs."

"These results support a model that is in marked contrast to others in the literature and should provide a new hypothesis for future testing," Linn said.

More study is needed to determine what cues the moths use to find berries. A preliminary study using artificial wax grapes showed that berry moths would not lay eggs on bare wax, but when a skin was laid over the wax, the females did lay eggs, suggesting there is something on the skin's surface they recognize.

Though no deterring volatiles were found, the research offers clues for breeders to perhaps develop varieties with tweaked ratios of volatiles to throw insects off scent.

Explore further

When laying their eggs, tobacco hawkmoths avoid plants that smell of caterpillar feces
More information: Michael S. Wolfin et al. Proximate Mechanisms of Host Plant Location by a Specialist Phytophagous Insect, the Grape Berry Moth, Paralobesia Viteana, Journal of Chemical Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s10886-019-01112-1
Provided by Cornell University
Citation: Research explores how grape pests sniff out berries (2019, December 10) retrieved 10 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-explores-grape-pests-berries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are Essential Oils Effective?

1 hour ago

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

2 hours ago

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

Scientists engineer E. coli that eats carbon dioxide

Dec 01, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 27, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments