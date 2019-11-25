November 25, 2019

Using wood in electrodes for more durable, sustainable wearables

by KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Using wood in electrodes for more durable, sustainable wearables
Close-up view of wood and MXene composite, with 40 percent wood cellulose nano fibrils (CNF). Credit: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

Wood fibres have been used by researchers in Sweden to create a new class of stronger and lower-cost electrodes for even lighter and long-lasting flexible electronics and wearables.

A team from KTH Royal Institute of Technology reports that it created the new composite material by combining cellulose nano fibrils (CNF) – or extremely small filaments known as nanorods—with MXene, a two-dimensional nanoscale conductive material. The wood fibrils provide otherwise lacking in MXenes, and they allow the electrodes to become flexible.

"Our results will eventually help with realizing the development of flexible multifunctional energy storage devices, that is, supercapacitors and batteries, at a lower cost and with higher device-base performance," says Max Hamedi, a researcher in wood cellulose at KTH who in recent years also developed a soft battery made of aerogel foam from wood pulp.

Hamedi says the electrodes can be used in any energy storage but the most valuable application would be in flexible batteries and supercapacitors for wearable sensor devices.The research was reported recently in the journal, Advanced Materials.

"The will provide both the strength and capacitive charge storage properties, which will enable them to last much longer in electrochemical devices," Hamedi says. "We hope these properties will help to make sustainable multifunctional batteries and supercapacitors."

Hamedi says the composite strength of the material is a result of an advantageous blend of geometry and chemistry. The cellulose nano fibrils bind to the MXene flakes, but they also interlock in the MXenes in their own random networks. "If we for example have the wrong geometrical match between the size of the flakes and the length of the CNF rods, then flakes would not be locked into the random network and we would have a much weaker composite."

Explore further

Trees are source for high-capacity, soft batteries
More information: Weiqian Tian et al. Multifunctional Nanocomposites with High Strength and Capacitance Using 2D MXene and 1D Nanocellulose, Advanced Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1002/adma.201902977
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Citation: Using wood in electrodes for more durable, sustainable wearables (2019, November 25) retrieved 25 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-wood-electrodes-durable-sustainable-wearables.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the Buchner funnel have a better alternative with less loss?

6 hours ago

Calculation of bond length using Raman spectra

10 hours ago

Why aren't nickel and silver soluble in each other?

Nov 24, 2019

Equipment for performing chemical reactions

Nov 24, 2019

CO bonding in MO theory

Nov 24, 2019

Bond energy of a Pi bond and a sigma bond

Nov 22, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments