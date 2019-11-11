November 11, 2019

Sydney region faces 'catastrophic' bushfire threat

by Andrew Beatty, With Daniel De Carteret In Old Bar, New South Wales

Deadly bushfires have ravaged eastern Australia
Deadly bushfires have ravaged eastern Australia

Sydney residents were warned of "catastrophic" danger and a state of emergency was declared Monday as Australia girded for a fresh wave of devastating bushfires.

For the first time, Australia's largest city and the surrounding area faced the top level of fire warning—with authorities warning "lives and homes will be at risk".

"There is nothing built or designed to withstand... catastrophic" conditions, said Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the rural fire service for New South Wales state, which encompasses Sydney.

High temperatures and were expected to create tinderbox conditions Tuesday, prompting state premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare the seven-day .

More than 350 schools will be closed, a broad fire ban has been put in place and the military is providing logistic support for firefighters.

Three people have died, thousands have been displaced and more than 150 homes destroyed by dozens of out-of-control blazes in the state's north.

In the last few months, roughly 11,000 square kilometres (4,200 square miles)—an area larger than Jamaica or Kosovo—has been scorched, according to the New South Wales fire service.

Conditions eased on Monday and some residents were able to return , although a heavy haze lingered over many fire-hit regions.

The Blue Mountains to Sydney's west, the wine-producing Hunter Valley to the north as well as the Illawarra region to the city's south are expected to be the hardest hit.

Three people have already died and more than 150 homes have been destroyed by out-of-control blazes in the north of the state
Three people have already died and more than 150 homes have been destroyed by out-of-control blazes in the north of the state

'Can't rebuild lives'

In the town of Rainbow Flat, emergency services were cutting down trees and trying to open roads to get livestock away from the potential path of the fires.

"Tomorrow is about protecting life, protecting property and ensuring everybody is safe as possible," said Berejiklian.

Some communities faced the threat of fresh blazes even as they picked up the pieces from the last one.

In Old Bar, firefighters were back-burning to starve the fire of fuel, while helicopters dropped water from overhead.

"There (are) unburned pockets of land, so we have actually... burnt it out so it doesn't pose a threat in the next couple of days," said firefighter Brett Slavin.

Shirley Murphy, 82, returned from evacuation and said she was "very lucky" to have her home still standing. "You can rebuild a home but you can't rebuild lives."

High temperatures and strong winds are expected to create tinderbox conditions Tuesday
High temperatures and strong winds are expected to create tinderbox conditions Tuesday

Months of drought have sapped moisture from the earth and vegetation across much of eastern Australia, creating dangerous conditions for the outbreak and spread of wildfires.

Many fires have been burning since October, which according to Paul Read, an expert at Monash University, was "much earlier than usual and will get worse as summer gets closer".

As well as the direct risk from , Read said there will be a broader risk associated with smoke haze.

"An air quality index (AQI) above 300 is considered hazardous to everybody, not just the vulnerable," he said, adding that level had already been breached in multiple locations, including Sydney.

Haze was reported as far away as New Caledonia, almost 1,500 kilometres across the Coral Sea.

The severity of the fires so early in the season has sparked arguments about the threat from climate change and fresh criticism of the conservative government's refusal to curb the use of fossil fuels.

The severity of the fires so early in the season has sparked fresh arguments about the threat from climate change
The severity of the fires so early in the season has sparked fresh arguments about the threat from climate change

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, leader of the rural National Party in the governing coalition, drew ire for suggesting now was not the time to talk about the climate.

"We don't need the ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital-cities greenies at this time, when (people) are trying to save their homes," he said.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Sydney region faces 'catastrophic' bushfire threat (2019, November 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-sydney-region-catastrophic-bushfire-threat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Australia bushfires leave three dead, at least 150 homes lost
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)