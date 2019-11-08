November 8, 2019

'Uncharted territory' as bushfires rage across Australia's east

A large bushfire in the Wollemi National Park near Lithgow, west of Sydney
A large bushfire in the Wollemi National Park near Lithgow, west of Sydney

Dozens of bushfires raged out of control across eastern Australia on Friday, blocking escape routes for residents and shuttering the main highway linking major cities on the country's Pacific coast.

More than 90 blazes pockmarked the New South Wales countryside, 50 of them uncontained, tearing through tens of thousands of hectares.

"We are in uncharted territory," New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told public broadcaster ABC. "We have never seen this many fires concurrently at emergency warning level."

Authorities said fires had breached containment lines and forced the closure of the Pacific Highway linking Sydney and Brisbane in two places.

Emergency warnings were introduced for 14 flashpoints, bringing warnings to evacuate immediately.

In some areas, residents were told to simply "seek shelter as it is too late to leave".

Local radio stopped normal programming and provided instructions about how to try to survive fires if trapped at home or in a vehicle.

A prolonged drought, , low humidity and high temperatures have conspired to make the landscape a tinderbox.

"It's a very dynamic, volatile and dangerous set of circumstances," said Fitzsimmons.

Bushfires are common in Australia, but the country is gearing up for busy bushfire season with record temperatures predicted for the summer months.

Explore further

'Herculean' efforts save homes as Australia fires rage

© 2019 AFP

Citation: 'Uncharted territory' as bushfires rage across Australia's east (2019, November 8) retrieved 8 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-uncharted-territory-bushfires-rage-australia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

11 hours ago

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

20 hours ago

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

Nov 05, 2019

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

Nov 03, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Oct 31, 2019

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

Oct 31, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments