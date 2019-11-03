November 3, 2019

Two koalas rescued in Australia bushfire but fate of 100s unknown

by Daniel De Carteret

A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital
A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

Two koalas were rescued from a fire-ravaged area of Australia's east coast Saturday but the fate of hundreds more remains uncertain with blazes still raging in their bush habitat.

The first koala, named "Corduroy Paul", was found dehydrated amid the devastation some 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of Sydney, and was taken to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital early Saturday morning.

"He was picked up off the ground and curled up in a little ball, basically not moving," Sue Ashton, the hospital's president, told AFP.

The juvenile marsupial, weighing just five kilograms (11 pounds), is now doing "really well", Ashton said, and was joined later by a female koala called Anwin who is also being treated for dehydration.

Bushfires blazing in the area have destroyed thousands of hectares over the past week, including a densely populated of "very rare" koalas.

A further four more koalas are to be picked up on Sunday after being spotted in the bushland on the outskirts of the , the hospital said.

Hundreds of the creatures are feared to have died in the fires, and as the days go by a lack of water is further hampering their chances of survival.

"That is our concern, not only that they are burnt, but that they are now dehydrated," Ashton said.

  • Bushfires blazing in the area have destroyed thousands of hectares over the past week, including a densely-populated habitat of
    Bushfires blazing in the area have destroyed thousands of hectares over the past week, including a densely-populated habitat of koalas
  • Rescuers are hoping to gain greater access to the devastated koala habitat tomorrow, where authorities say the fire is coming un
    Rescuers are hoping to gain greater access to the devastated koala habitat tomorrow, where authorities say the fire is coming under control
  • Hundreds of the creatures are feared to have died in the fires
    Hundreds of the creatures are feared to have died in the fires
  • Land clearing and development has devastated the tree-dwelling koalas' habitat, leading to increased inbreeding and reduced gene
    Land clearing and development has devastated the tree-dwelling koalas' habitat, leading to increased inbreeding and reduced genetic diversity of the marsupial

"They are going days without water, or leaf—which gives them 65 percent of their water," she added.

Land clearing and development has devastated the tree-dwelling koalas' habitat, leading to increased inbreeding and reduced genetic diversity of the marsupial.

More than 60 fires were burning on Saturday afternoon across the state of New South Wales, which has been battling severe drought.

A water-bombing plane accompanied by water-dropping helicopters continued to battle the fires near Port Macquarie on Saturday.

The fire "has just gone straight through (the koala habitat) and very little would actually survive in there unscathed," firefighter Terry Hill told AFP.

"Wallabies, kangaroo, deer—would get out because they can run. But just really can't," he added.

Rescuers are hoping to gain greater access to the devastated koala habitat tomorrow, where authorities say the fire is being brought under control.

Explore further

Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Two koalas rescued in Australia bushfire but fate of 100s unknown (2019, November 3) retrieved 3 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-koalas-australia-bushfire-fate-100s.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 01, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Oct 31, 2019

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

Oct 31, 2019

Atmospheric absorbance of CO2 and impact of increaseing concentration

Oct 30, 2019

Chicxulub Dinosaur Killing Impact Also Responsible for Acidifying Oceans and Killing Ocean Life

Oct 30, 2019

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

Oct 29, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration