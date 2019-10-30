October 30, 2019

Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires

by Rod McGuirk

Conservationists fear hundreds of koalas died in wildfires
In this Sept. 1, 2011, file photo, two Koalas climb a tree at a zoo in Sydney, Australia. Conservationists fear hundreds of koalas have perished in wildfires that have razed prime habitat on Australia's east coast. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

Conservationists fear hundreds of koalas have perished in wildfires that have razed prime habitat on Australia's east coast.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital President Sue Ashton said she hoped wildlife carers would be allowed to begin their search of the fire zone for survivors on Thursday. The fire was started by a lightning strike on Friday in a forest in New South Wales state, 300 kilometers (190 miles) north of Sydney, and has since burnt 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres).

Two-thirds of that area was koala habitat, Ashton said.

"If we look at a 50% survival rate, that's around about 350 koalas and that's absolutely devastating," Ashton said of the death toll.

"We're hoping it's not as bad as that, but because of the intensity of the fire and the way koalas behave during fire, we're not holding out too much hope," she added.

Koalas climb high into trees during wildfires and survive if the fire front passes quickly below them.

The koala colony was particularly heathy and genetically diverse, Ashton said. Koalas prefer coastal forests, which are being cleared for suburban expansion. Increasingly isolated koala colonies have become inbred and diseased.

Australia's wildfire season has made a particularly early and devastating start in the southern hemisphere spring due to above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall that has left much of the east coast in drought.

Explore further

The Blinky Bill effect: When gum trees are cut down, where do the koalas go?

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires (2019, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-conservationists-hundreds-koalas-died-wildfires.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dental Implants

10 hours ago

Human Breathing and pressure

10 hours ago

Why were wolves and dogs considered separate species until recently?

Oct 28, 2019

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

Oct 27, 2019

Proving that the teacher is wrong

Oct 26, 2019

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

Oct 25, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration