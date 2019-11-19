November 19, 2019

Some small mammals undeterred by industrial activity, study shows

by Katie Willis, University of Alberta

Some small mammals undeterred by industrial activity, study shows
A new study by U of A researchers shows that the abundance and behaviour of small mammals such as the deer mouse (pictured) are mostly unaffected by industrial activity in boreal forests in northeastern Alberta. Credit: Julia Shonfield

Two common species of small mammals are not significantly disturbed by industrial activity near their homes, according to a new study by University of Alberta scientists.

Researchers examined populations of deer mice and red-backed voles in the of northeastern Alberta over two summers to determine how factors like noise, traffic and were affecting the animals.

The researchers compared the activity levels, average body mass and numbers of mice and voles living in areas close to compressor stations and roads, with those in areas with no infrastructure or industrial activity.

"Our results suggest that the effects of roads and infrastructure producing chronic noise are minimal and unlikely to be drivers of their population dynamics or behavior," said Julia Shonfield, who conducted the research during her Ph.D. studies under the supervision of U of A ecologist Erin Bayne.

The results are one piece in the larger puzzle of understanding the complex effects of industry on wildlife, Shonfield noted.

"Infrastructure and sensory stimuli from energy-sector operations in the boreal forest can have for some species and neutral or for other species," she explained.

"This research is important because form an important part of ecosystems. They are prey to a large variety of predators and they serve an important function as seed and spore dispersers."

She said areas of future research include building an understanding of how predator dynamics interact with human disturbance, and how these factors may affect prey animals.

The study, "Effects of Industrial Disturbance on Small Mammal Abundance and Activity," was published in the Canadian Journal of Zoology.

Explore further

Research details impact of energy development on deer habitat use
More information: J. Shonfield et al. Effects of industrial disturbance on abundance and activity of small mammals, Canadian Journal of Zoology (2019). DOI: 10.1139/cjz-2019-0098
Provided by University of Alberta
Citation: Some small mammals undeterred by industrial activity, study shows (2019, November 19) retrieved 19 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-small-mammals-undeterred-industrial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should I pee or hold it to stay warm?

1 hour ago

How to test scientifically if milk is bad

8 hours ago

cbd raw hemp oil

Nov 15, 2019

Dept. of Propedeutics of Dental Diseases? What is that?

Nov 14, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 10, 2019

New bipedal great ape has been discovered. Danuvius guggenmosi.

Nov 10, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments