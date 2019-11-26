November 26, 2019

Who profits? An analysis of the income-generating activities under the Green Morocco Plan

Since 2005, major donors have been expanding Morocco's programs to combat poverty, social exclusion and gender inequality. However, despite newly designed programs that advocate participatory approaches, empowerment and inclusion, rural women do not integrate easily in Moroccan society. This article explores the latest strategies of the Green Morocco Plan (GMP) and the income generating activities (IGA) strategies that seek to support the employment and autonomy of rural women.

Interviews and focus groups were conducted with women in seven villages in Rhamna province and with key official informants. The study shows that the women's participation in income generating activities and rural cooperatives' decision-making processes is virtually non-existent and that empowerment and gender equality is not unfolding for women. Rather, the women's involvement in running cooperatives is limited to providing cheap or even free manual labor, while only literate and generally educated people are able to benefit economically from the cooperative structures.

Bernadette Montanari et al. A Gendered Analysis of the Income Generating Activities under the Green Morocco Plan: Who Profits?, Human Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s10745-019-00086-8
