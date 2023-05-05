CORDIS, the Community Research and Development Information Service, is an interactive information portal to support European research and innovation cooperation.

Can fish catch colds?

The simple answer to the question of whether fish can catch a cold is: no. This is because fish don't have lungs or a respiratory tract—or a nose to breathe through, for that matter. This is why you'll never see a fish ...

Plants & Animals

May 5, 2023

If we go over 1.5 ℃, then what?

Based on current emissions trajectories, chances are that our planet will exceed the Paris Agreement's 1.5 ℃ global warming threshold. Even exceeding this temperature temporarily could end up significantly limiting our ...

Environment

Apr 6, 2023

Mapping the 'memory loss' of disinformation in fact checks

Fact-checking is an important tool in the fight against online disinformation that can have serious implications for individuals and society by influencing elections, conflict and health. However, according to a survey conducted ...

Social Sciences

Feb 27, 2023

Toolbox for tagging sensitive data in life science research

From climate change to global pandemics, the world is facing major environmental and health-related challenges that are driving life science research institutions to pool their data and digital resources in search of solutions.

Biotechnology

Jan 25, 2023

Why are most rocks on Earth much younger than the planet itself?

The rocks on Earth are not all the same age. In fact, most are significantly younger than the planet itself. The oldest sections of the oceanic crust are thought to be 200 million years old—a blink of an eye in the planet's ...

Planetary Sciences

Dec 22, 2022

Why can't we replace sniffer dogs with electronic noses?

Compared to other senses, our sense of smell is often overlooked. Our noses can alert us to risks such as rotten food, gas leaks and burning toast. But for advanced tasks such as detecting bombs or contraband, or diseases ...

Biotechnology

Dec 15, 2022

Metallurgist explains the surprising properties of aluminum

Despite being the most abundant metal on Earth, constituting over 8% of the Earth's core mass, aluminum was only discovered in the 1820s, by Danish physicist Hans Christian Ørsted. This is partly explained because pure aluminum ...

Materials Science

Dec 2, 2022

