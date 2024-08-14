Human Ecology: An Interdisciplinary Journal publishes papers probing the complex and varied systems of interaction between people and their environment. Contributions examine the roles of social, cultural, and psychological factors in the maintenance or disruption of ecosystems and investigate the effects of population density on health, social organization, and environmental quality. Articles also address adaptive problems in urban environments and the interrelationship between technological and environmental changes.

Springer
http://link.springer.com/journal/10745
1.361 (2012)

Human Ecology

How color shapes which animals we fear—and which we protect

Around the world, animals that exhibit rare color morphisms—including lighter-colored variants with albinism or leucism and dark-colored variants with melanism—are often the subject of both veneration and fear in humans.

Plants & Animals

Aug 14, 2024

Climate change adaptation requires Indigenous knowledge

In rural and Indigenous communities with limited access to weather data, generations of farmers, fishers, herders, hunters and orchardists have relied on indicators such as the first snowfall, emergence of a certain plant ...

Environment

Oct 6, 2021

Dolphins tear up nets as fish numbers fall

Fishing nets suffer six times more damage when dolphins are around – and overfishing is forcing dolphins and fishermen ever closer together, new research shows.

Ecology

Mar 29, 2018

