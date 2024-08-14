Human Ecology: An Interdisciplinary Journal publishes papers probing the complex and varied systems of interaction between people and their environment. Contributions examine the roles of social, cultural, and psychological factors in the maintenance or disruption of ecosystems and investigate the effects of population density on health, social organization, and environmental quality. Articles also address adaptive problems in urban environments and the interrelationship between technological and environmental changes.

Publisher Springer Website http://link.springer.com/journal/10745 Impact factor 1.361 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA