November 18, 2019

NASA finds light rain in fading Tropical Depression 21E

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds light rain in fading Tropical Depression 21E
The GPM core satellite passed over Tropical Depression 21E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Nov. 18 at 0046 UTC (Nov. 17 at 7:46 p.m. EST) and found a few areas of light rain (blue) falling at a rate of 0.4 inches (10 mm) per hour and one small area of heavy rain (orange) where rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch (25 mm) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

Tropical Depression 21E never matured into a tropical storm and a NASA analysis of rainfall rates show the storm won't have that chance.

NASA has the unique capability of peering under the clouds in storms and measuring the rate in which rain is falling. Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core passed over Tropical Depression 21E (TD21E) from its orbit in space and measured rainfall rates throughout the storm.

TD21E formed on Saturday, Nov. 16 and maintained depression status over the weekend.

The GPM's core satellite passed over TD21E in the Arabian Sea, Northern Indian Ocean on Nov. 18 at 0046 UTC (Nov. 17 at 7:46 p.m. EST) and found a few areas of light rain falling at a rate of 0.4 inches (10 mm) per hour. There was one small area north of the center where heavy rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch (25 mm) per hour, but forecasters said that area "doesn't seem to be directly associated with the depression's circulation." Forecasters incorporate the rainfall data into their forecasts.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center or NHC noted at 4 a.m. EST (0900 UTC), the center of TD21E was located near latitude 12.2 north, longitude 105.0 west and is located about 470 miles (760 km) south of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 kph). A westward motion at a slower forward speed is expected for the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 millibars.

The is expected to become a remnant by early Tuesday and dissipate by Wednesday night or Thursday, Nov. 21.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA finds light rain in fading Tropical Depression 21E (2019, November 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-nasa-tropical-depression-21e.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA finds heavy rainfall along Central Philippine Coast from Tropical Depression Kalmaegi
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)